Daylight saving time can impact your health if you fall out of your routine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - With daylight saving time now over health care professionals are reminding folks that our one-hour time difference, can have impacts on people's health if they fall out of their typical routines.

At the Mattress Clearance Center in Green Bay, getting people back on a regular sleeping schedule is all in a day's work for Ashley Dellenann.

"We sell mattresses to people who need a better night's sleep," says Dellenann.

Across the shop are over a dozen makes and models to help with all the things that keep folks up at night.

"They usually need a new bed because their back hurts or their bed is old, or the chiropractor said a better bed will help their back out even more," adds Dellenann.

But sometimes a good night's sleep has less to do with the mattress and more to do with your internal clock; that says it's not time to go to bed just yet.

"I think daylight saving affects parents more than anybody, especially parents of young children," says Physician Assistant Ashley Callaway.

Callaway says the hour time change can lead to cardiovascular issues if people don't stay on their typical schedules.

"I do see it more being a domino effect. We don't get enough sleep so then we reach for higher amounts of caffeine. We don't exercise because we're too tired. We eat more junk food because it's easier to do," adds Callaway.

Callaway notices that all too often adults underestimate the impacts of not getting adequate sleep. Which she notes can lead to higher blood pressure, increased weight, and a lack of energy.

"You're going to do things to stay awake or to get that energy. Probably not necessarily healthy things for you."

And that's why health care professionals say it's important to get back on track and to keep a scheduled time to go to bed and wake up. They also recommend keeping the phone away from your bed while you try to sleep because getting eight hours of shut-eye is much more important than most people give it credit for.

