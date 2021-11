A newly discovered form of malware that exploits dozens of flaws has been found to be attacking targeting millions of routers and “internet of things” devices. First detailed today by researchers at AT&T Alien Labs, the “BotenaGo” malware is written in the open-source programming language Golang and is being deployed with more than 30 different exploit functions to attack a target. The malware creates a backdoor and waits to receive a target to attack from a remote operator.

