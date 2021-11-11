Crash involving school bus, motorcycle leaves motorcyclist dead

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A crash between a school bus and a motorcycle in Arlington County Wednesday afternoon left the motorcyclist dead.

Police first responded around 2:49 p.m. for a crash with an injury in the 3500 block of 23rd Street S. They said that the motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that students were dismissed from school today at a normal time at 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street.

