Salt Lake City Hall reopens to the public

By Kiah Armstrong
 7 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After dealing with the repercussions of being hit by an earthquake in 2020 and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salt Lake City Hall has finally reopened to the public.

On March 18, 2020, an earthquake damaged the entry stairs on the east and west sides of the City and County Building. Just recently, work has been completed on the east stairs, allowing the building to re-open to the public, according to the Mayor’s Office.

“City staff has been readily available to assist residents via phone, virtual meetings, mail, and email for the last 20 months, and we’re glad to now have a system in place for in-person appointments while following health guidelines,” said Lisa Shaffer, Chief Administrative Officer.

Several Salt Lake City departments are accepting in-person appointments with the public at municipal buildings. Residents and business owners seeking a meeting with City staff can click here to request an appointment.

City hall services for residents and business owners include:

  • Cashier (water bill, parking and civil citations, building and planning permits, Hive Pass payment, business license renewals, and special assessments)
  • Parking Citation/Civil Hearings
  • Business Licensing
  • Building Permit processing
  • City Recorder
  • Landlord Tenant Program
  • Building/Fire Code Review

“Having our beloved City Hall open again to the public has been a long-awaited moment for us,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Salt Lake City has been proud to be open for business throughout the pandemic but we’re very excited to now offer residents who prefer in-person meetings the opportunity to have them for many of our most common services.”

With the building reopening, all city employees and visitors are required to wear masks in Salt Lake City buildings. When arriving at the City and County Building, visitors should check-in at the security desks on floors 1 or 2 when they arrive, a press release from the Mayor’s office says.

Salt Lake City Offices have been closed to the public since March 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

