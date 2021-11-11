ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Thanksgiving travel: High COVID transmission rates in most states

 7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The biggest travel time of the year is getting closer as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving. Currently, the transmission level of COVID-19 is high in 39 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker .

Although New York is one of those 39 states where community transmission is considered high, states with the highest percentages of transmission are two to four times higher than the Empire State.

The top five states where transmission levels are the highest include South Dakota where the seven-day average positivity rate is 15-19.9%, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah, where the positivity rate for all four is between 10-14.9%, based on CDC data. New York’s rate is 3-4.9%.

There are also six other states that have a transmission rate between 10-14.9%. Below is a table showing states with a rate of 10% or higher.

State Community Transmission Seven-Day Case Rate
per 100,000 		Seven-day
Percent Positivity
Arizona high 293.7 10-14.9%
Colorado high 361 10-14.9%
Idaho high 270 10-14.9%
Iowa high 277.7 10-14.9%
Michigan high 342.5 10-14.9%
Montana high 409.3 10-14.9%
Nebraska high 292.5 10-14.9%
Nevada high 179.8 10-14.9%
New Mexico high 393.5 10-14.9%
South Dakota high 283.8 15-19.9%
Utah high 359.2 10-14.9%
Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker
States with the lowest seven-day average positivity rate, less than 3%, are Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Despite having a low positivity rate, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are all labeled areas of high community transmission by the CDC. Connecticut, Hawaii, and Louisiana have been labeled areas with substantial virus transmission, the second-highest warning label given by the CDC.

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel will once again rival pre-pandemic levels . They estimate 53.4 million Americans will travel for the holiday. The CDC recommends people be fully vaccinated before traveling but that may not be possible for people who haven’t started the Pfizer or Moderna’s two-shot COVID vaccine series. There is still enough time for people to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving if they do it by Wednesday, November 10.

Need to know more about your Thanksgiving travel destination? Johns Hopkins University has a map that allows users to search a state down to county-level . They provide information on transmission level, more detailed case information, as well as how many ICU beds are available and how many are occupied by COVID-positive patients.

Planning on visiting the nation’s capital over the Thanksgiving Holiday? The District of Columbia has a less than 3% seven-day average positivity rate and has been labeled an area of substantial COVID transmission by the CDC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
theonlinecurrent.com

COVID-19 transmission rates decrease, Eckerd adjusts mask policies

On Monday Nov. 9, Assistant Vice President of Operations Adam Colby sent an email to Eckerd students, staff and faculty announcing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that declared the community transmission rate in Pinellas County is now categorized as “moderate” instead of “substantial.” In accordance with the CDC’s recommendations, Eckerd’s face covering policies have been modified.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS Austin

APH: High community transmission rate to keep Austin-Travis in Stage 3 for now

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health leaders held a press conference Friday to give an update on Austin's COVID-19 status and what the rollout plan will be regarding Pfizer's pediatric vaccine being delivered over the next week. Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Dr. Desmar Walkes, kicked off explaining why even though...
AUSTIN, TX
WDVM 25

Frederick County, Maryland COVID-19 transmission rate remains high

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, but that’s not the case for Frederick County, Maryland. Health officials say the transmission rate still remains high in the area, with a positivity rate of over 4%.  According to the Frederick county health department, in the […]
MARYLAND STATE
wvgazettemail.com

Marsh: Uptick in COVID-19 transmission rate 'concerning'

Health experts said Monday that increases in West Virginia’s rate of COVID-19 spread are “concerning,” especially as winter approaches. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that other regions recovering from late-summer surges also are beginning to see case counts “creep back up” over the past few weeks.
LOTTERY
deseret.com

The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state

Christmas might be only weeks away. But don’t forget about Thanksgiving and all of the popular side dishes that go along with it. Thanksgiving, the annual holiday where we’re supposed to give thanks, has another important message — eat as much food as you can. That food includes epic side dishes, like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts (yeah, I went there) and yaaaaams!
LIFESTYLE
