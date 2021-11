Like traditional money, which you keep either in a wallet or on your bank cards, Bitcoin must be kept somewhere. In general, despite the similarities, there is also a big difference between storing traditional money and bitcoin. The problem is that you don’t actually store Bitcoin as it is a part of the blockchain and cannot be moved from it. Instead, you keep private keys that you need to access the part of the blockchain where your Bitcoin is stored.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO