Calaveras Unified School District board votes to not ‘support, enforce or comply’ with vaccine mandate

By Jose Fabian
 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Unified School District announced Wednesday it will not be adhering to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a 5-0 vote, the CUSD Board of Trustees decided to “not ‘support, enforce or comply with’” the mandate.

The decision came during a Tuesday meeting and applies to both students and staff. According to CUSD, they will discuss and possibly make a decision on mask mandates and testing protocols at a later meeting on Nov. 23.

In a Nov. 4 letter , the district said it was aware of the possible repercussions, including loss of funding and “other formal actions.”

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Their decision to not go along with the mandate comes about a week after U.S. health officials gave the final approval to kid-size vaccination doses for children aged 5 to 11.

Doctors at Sutter Health recently said the best thing to do is get children vaccinated, and that it’s one way to keep children in school.

“Up until the last week of October, 24% of our weekly rates in the U.S. were children. So vaccination is the way to go to keep our communities safe and our schools open,” said Dr. Judith Valero, with Sutter Health. “And currently, even our school guidelines have that if a vaccinated child is exposed at school, they may still be at school. So it is a way to keep children in school.”

Last year, COVID-19-related deaths became one of the top 10 reasons for death among 5- to 11-year-olds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 28

lorketchem
6d ago

It should always be the parents decision not the federal, state, and local governments. I understand the concern however this vaccine and it’s long term side effects for children are mostly unknown.

Reply
8
gliderrider
7d ago

Now crossing my fingers for Valicito school district within the same county. Otherwise it’s homeschooling for $2k a year. But ready to sign.

Reply(1)
5
 

