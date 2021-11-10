Police Log: 11-11-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Nelson Batista , of 1 Central Ave., was arrested on a warrant and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Lisa Defelice , 45, of 8 Bagley Terrace, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Maria Ferdinand , 44, of 181 N Common St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Davia Gunderman , 28, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with trespassing at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.

Brian Hanlon , 64, of 126 Union St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Justin McFadden , 46, of 434 Proctor Ave., Revere, was arrested and charged with interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (subsequent offense), and carrying a dangerous weapon at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Wellington Pena , 46, of 7 Alice Ave., was arrested and charged with trespassing and carrying a dangerous weapon at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Willis Taveras , 31, was arrested and charged with trespassing at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday at 184 Western Ave.; at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 272 Western Ave.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday at 437 Western Ave.; at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday at MBTA parking garage at Union and Broad streets; at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at 3 Alice Ave.; at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday at 92 Chatham St.; at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday at 9 Safford St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday at McDonald’s at 567 Lynnway; at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 43 Eastern Ave.; at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday on Essex Street; at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday at Gulf Express at 525 Lynnway; at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at O’Callaghan Way and Walnut Street; at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday at 274 Western Ave.; at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at Autumn and Lewis streets; at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Chatham and Marianna streets.

A report of a police motor vehicle crash at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 364 Lynnway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday at Pickering Middle School at 70 Conomo Ave.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday at 8 Pond St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday at 135 Ocean St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Curwin Circle.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday at 86 Moulton St.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on Front Street.

A noise complaint was reported at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Street.

PEABODY



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday at Route 128 North and 310 Lowell St. Several callers reported a black Chevy pickup truck was smashing into vehicles. The incident was handled by State Police.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday a Lifestyles Hair Studio at 145A Summit St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday at James Street Park on James Street. A caller reported a student threw a basketball at another student.

A report of a road-rage incident at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Oak St. and 60 Foster St. A third-party caller reported witnessing a road-rage incident, which involved a male driver approaching another vehicle with a pipe in his hand. The caller said the man got back into his vehicle and the two went their separate ways on Foster Street.

A disturbance was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street Laundry at 122 Main St. A caller reported another woman scratched her vehicle, which led to an argument that escalated. Flavia C. Vieira Silva, 39, of 6 Harris St., Apt. 1, was issued a summons for assault and battery.

A report of suspicious activity at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday at 12 Canterbury Drive. A caller reported a woman wearing a hat and long coat was standing in her driveway. When the caller made eye contact with the woman, she took off. Police reported the woman was gone upon arrival.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:16 a.m. Saturday at Whole Foods Market at 331 Paradise Road; at 1:55 p.m. Saturday at 413 Paradise Road; at 2:42 p.m. Sunday at Humphrey and Salem streets; at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday on New Ocean Street; at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at Berkshire Street and Middlesex Avenue.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 12:40 p.m. Monday at 80 Pine St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 3:25 pm. Monday at 167 Stetson Ave.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday at Summit Estates at 1000 Paradise Road. A caller reported his locker at the complex’s gym was broken into.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at 62 Franklin Ave. A caller reported she heard a loud crash, saw police lights and then witnessed someone running through a yard toward Plymouth Avenue.

A report of an abandoned vehicle at 12:48 a.m. Saturday at 11 Plymouth Ave. A caller reported a dark-colored GMC vehicle with heavy damage and deployed airbags was dumped in front of his house. The caller saw the female driver running away from the area.

At 11:38 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported an ordinance violation involving a protester who had placed flags in the ground at 90 Humphrey St. The building inspector was notified. Police reported the participants removed the flags from the ground without incident.

Suspicious activity was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday at 4 Elwin St. A caller reported receiving a threatening phone call from an unknown person.

An oil spill at the intersection of Bands and Walker roads was reported at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday. The Department of Public Works and Fire Department was notified for sand and Speedy Dry.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:25 p.m. Monday at Cosmetic & Family Dentistry at 128 Burrill St. A caller reported there was damage to an apartment he controls. He also reported receiving threatening text messages.

The post Police Log: 11-11-21 appeared first on Itemlive .