Capstone Green: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Instruments announced plans to begin construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor circuit plants (or “fabs”) in Sherman. The North Texas site has the potential for up to four wafer fabrication plants to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second plants is set to begin in 2022. “TI’s future analog and embedded processing 300-mm fabs at the Sherman site are part of our long-term capacity planning to continue to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage and support our customers’ demand in the coming decades,” said Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president and CEO. Production at the first new plant is expected to begin as early as 2025. The new plants will complement TI’s existing 300-mm fabs which include locations in Dallas and the soon-to-be-completed site in Richardson.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO