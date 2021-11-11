ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capstone Green: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6 million in its fiscal second...

www.miamiherald.com

Miami Herald

Williams Industrial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $738,000 in its third quarter. The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. Williams...
#Capstone#Green Energy
CBS DFW

Texas Instruments To Begin Construction On New Semiconductor Circuit Plants

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Instruments announced plans to begin construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor circuit plants (or “fabs”) in Sherman. The North Texas site has the potential for up to four wafer fabrication plants to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second plants is set to begin in 2022. “TI’s future analog and embedded processing 300-mm fabs at the Sherman site are part of our long-term capacity planning to continue to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage and support our customers’ demand in the coming decades,” said Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president and CEO. Production at the first new plant is expected to begin as early as 2025. The new plants will complement TI’s existing 300-mm fabs which include locations in Dallas and the soon-to-be-completed site in Richardson.
SHERMAN, TX
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY

