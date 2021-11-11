Teaser Trailer: “Downton Abbey: A New Era”

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter and The Enemy Within star Jennifer Carpenter is set to star in and executive-produce New Regency and QCode thriller series Ballistic. Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice) and Jonathan Ohye (Bosch) will also star in the series about a secret operative (Carpenter) who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her. Series creators Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) and Anna Halberg (Distant) will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The drama, which will be directed and executive-produced by Jeremy Rush (Wheelman), marks the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO