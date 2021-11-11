ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Teaser Trailer: “Downton Abbey: A New Era”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus Features has released the teaser trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the second film to continue the immensely...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Watch the Crawleys Return in First Footage From Big-Screen Sequel, Coming in 2022

Who’s up for a spot of tennis with the Crawleys? Focus Features on Wednesday released an official first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut — and it’s just as elegant as you’re imagining. Returning for Downton Abbey‘s second movie are original cast members Hugh Bonneville (Robert), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Brendan Coyle (Bates), Michelle Dockery (Mary), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Matthew Goode (Henry), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas), Allen Leech (Branson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hudges), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore),...
TENNIS
Deadline

‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter To Lead New Regency & QCode Thriller Series ‘Ballistic’

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter and The Enemy Within star Jennifer Carpenter is set to star in and executive-produce New Regency and QCode thriller series Ballistic. Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice) and Jonathan Ohye (Bosch) will also star in the series about a secret operative (Carpenter) who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her. Series creators Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) and Anna Halberg (Distant) will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The drama, which will be directed and executive-produced by Jeremy Rush (Wheelman), marks the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Inaugural Edition Of New Zealand Film Fest In The Shade To Open With Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

A new film festival in Auckland, New Zealand, has unveiled the first wave of its line-up ahead of its debut edition in January 2022. In The Shade will highlight a mix of titles from international festivals, awards season films, and upcoming local fare. Opening the event will be the first New Zealand screening of Nightmare Alley, the latest feature from Guillermo del Toro, which begins its theatrical roll out in December via Searchlight Pictures. Also in the fest’s line-up are Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Leos Carax’s Annette, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, the Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starring The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s...
WORLD
Variety

‘Hoop Dreams’ Scripted Drama Set as Lena Waithe’s First Project in New Warner Bros. TV Deal

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions — the company the actor/writer/producer founded with Rishi Rajani — now has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. At WBTVG, Waithe and Rajani will develop television projects for, according to the announcement, “all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five broadcast networks.” Hillman Grad’s previous deal was with Amazon Studios, but moved to WBTVG after a “highly competitive situation.” The terms were not disclosed. Waithe’s first project in the new pact will be to develop “Hoop Dreams” as a scripted drama, with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (“S.W.A.T.”) set to executive...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Fellowes
darkhorizons.com

New Trailers: Outback, Silent, Son, Car, God

Netflix has premiered the full trailer for its animated adventure-comedy “Back to the Outback”. Clare Knight and Harry Cripps helm the film in which, tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix & Fincher’s “Voir” Series

Netflix has released the trailer for David Fincher and David Prior’s new visual essay series “Voir”. The six-episode series celebrates cinema and the connections we each have to big screen stories, as film journalists like Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone, Tony Zhou, and Walter Chaw discuss the medium and how it can transcend.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Downton Abbey#Cinemas#Theaters#Focus Features
darkhorizons.com

Next “Spider-Man” Trailer Sets Event Launch

We had the teaser the other month, now Marvel Studios has announced they are set to premiere the full trailer for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” this coming Tuesday, November 16th according to CBR. It won’t be an online premiere though, rather a select audience of Marvel fans in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix In “C’mon C’mon”

A24 has released the new full trailer for “Beginners” and “20th Century Women” writer-director Mike Mills’ new black-and-white film “C’mon C’mon” starring Joaquin Phoenix. Here he stars as a middle-aged radio journalist who forges a tenuous but transformational relationship with his young nephew (Woody Norman) when they are unexpectedly thrown...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Shazad Latif Is Captain Nemo In “Nautilus”

Shazad Latif has scored the key role of Captain Nemo in “Nautilus,” the upcoming new live-action ten-part series adaptation of Jules Verne’s 1870 novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” for the Disney+ streaming service. The series takes a modernized approach to this period retelling of the book about an Indian...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

90s “X-Men” Series Gets Revival For 2023

Iconic 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series” is set for a revival on the Disney+ service with the new run set to launch sometime in 2023. The Wrap broke the news and says the series, currently going by the name “X-Men ’97,” will pick up where the five-season long original left off and will see several cast members from the original returning.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles Streaming Site Is Live

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, featuring the full panels from all 31 buzzy awards-season movies that made up Sunday’s all-day showcase at the DGA Theater. Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Adam McKay, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Simon Rex, Marlee Matlin, Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson were among the stars and creatives taking part in the presentations, marking Deadline’s official kickoff to the movie awards season. Click here to go to the streaming site. The A-list lineup chatted up a strong selection of film that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
darkhorizons.com

Early Teaser: Live-Action “Halo” Series

Like Sony’s “Uncharted” film which took over a decade in development to get made, a screen adaptation of rival Microsoft’s “Halo” franchise has been in the works for many years. Things finally gained traction with a TV series adaptation originally at Showtime which was then shifted to the Paramount+ service....
VIDEO GAMES
enstarz.com

Do Not Fear!! We're Not Done With Downton Yet! 'Downton Abbey 2: A New Era' Starring Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville Has Just Released It's Official Trailer!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be on it's final season, but there's no limit on keeping up with the Crawleys. The historical fiction sensation Downton Abbey has officially released their trailer for Downton Abbey 2: A New Era. The show will bring back all of your favorite cast members including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, and many others. This orderly drama is sure to have us clutching our tea cups and sitting at the edge of our seats.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Ridley Scott Not A Superhero Film Fan

Plenty of people aren’t fans of certain genres, and for filmmaker Ridley Scott the one he’s not a fan of is superhero films. In 2019, Martin Scorsese famously compared superhero films to theme park rides and called them ‘not cinema’ which set off a firestorm of social media debate that lasted months.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “The Expanse” Final Season

Amazon Prime has premiered the full trailer for the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama “The Expanse” which will air weekly for a total of six episodes between December 10th and January 14th. The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

More Join Live-Action “Last Airbender” Series

“Kim’s Convenience” star Paul Sun-Hyung will play Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu (“Anna and The King”) is Monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung (“Lost”) is Commander Zhao in the live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix. The series unfolds in a fantasy world divided into four nations each centered...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy