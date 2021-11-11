ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Continental” Casts Three Key Roles

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have all joined the cast of “The Continental,” Starz’s three-episode prequel series based on the “John Wick” franchise at Lionsgate. The series centers on the backstory...

