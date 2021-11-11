“The Continental” Casts Three Key Roles

HBO has released a trailer for their upcoming, equal parts heart-wrenching and heartfelt documentary, Adrienne, which will premiere on December 1. The film, which is under the direction of Andy Ostroy, the husband of the late Adrienne Shelly, will tell the story of Shelly’s remarkable life. Shelly wore many hats in life as an actor, filmmaker, wife, and most importantly to her—mother. The late creative starred in more than twenty movies, among them The Unbelievable Truth and Trust. As a writer and director, Shelly brought women to the forefront by making them the stars of her stories. She wrote and directed many movies, with the most well-known being Waitress, which took the Sundance Film Festival by storm in 2007.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO