Form 4 DEXCOM INC For: Nov 09 Filed by: Sylvain Jereme M

Redaptive, Inc (NYSE: EAAS) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Redaptive was founded in 2015 with the mission to change the way that commercial and industrial (C&I) enterprises identify and implement energy efficiency initiatives to achieve their sustainability goals. To fulfill our mission, we utilize our proprietary technology-enabled platform to identify, validate, and implement energy efficiency and sustainability-focused initiatives across a C&I customer's entire real estate portfolio. Our ability to identify energy savings opportunities, fund, and install solutions to reduce energy consumption at scale and provide ongoing, transparent reporting of the program's success enables us to advance our customers' progress towards achieving their sustainability goals. Through these installed measures we deliver a holistic Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Offering to our customers, which includes: (1) providing turnkey deployment of energy efficiency and other sustainability-focused systems at their facilities, (2) providing ongoing monitoring, maintenance, and energy analytics, and (3) funding these initiatives with a flexible, innovative performance-based contract model that often eliminates the need for upfront capital.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO