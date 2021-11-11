ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Evergrande Group Shares Surge Following Report It Has Paid Some Bondholders

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia-Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday. Shares of China Evergrande Group listed in Hong Kong jumped more than 6% following a report from Chinese media outlet Cailianshe that several bondholders received coupon payments from the debt-ridden developer. Employment in Australia fell unexpectedly by 46,300 in October, seasonally adjusted estimates...

NBC San Diego

IPO Boom: Rivian Pushes Value of Companies That Went Public This Year to a Record $1 Trillion

Rivian's blockbuster initial public offering last week pushed the total exit value for U.S. public-market listings this year beyond an unprecedented $1 trillion marker, a record that more than doubles 2020 levels, according to data compiled by PitchBook. The PitchBook data includes traditional IPOs as well as direct listings and...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Target, Rivian, Lucid, TJX, Visa and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Target — The retail giant saw shares fall 4.7% despite posting beats on the top and bottom lines. CEO Brian Cornell noted rising costs may have an impact on the company going forward as it plans to absorb those costs rather than pass them onto the customer.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Head for Flat Open After Inflation Data Hit Sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline on Thursday amid market concerns around the region's inflation outlook. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 6 points lower at 7,281, Germany's DAX 2 points lower at 16,248, France's CAC 40 down 3 points at 7,155 and Italy's FTSE MIB 10 points lower at 27,651, according to data from IG.
S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Fall as Shares of Japan's Automakers Slip; Baidu Earnings Ahead

Asia-Pacific stocks were lower on Wednesday, as markets in the U.S. were lifted on the back of stronger-than-expected retail sales data. Exports in Japan rose 9.4% in October — hitting an eight-month low, Reuters reported. In earnings, Chinese tech giant Baidu is set to announce its third-quarter results later on...
Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
European Stocks Mixed; FTSE Underperforms After U.K. Inflation Surge

Investing.com - European stock markets traded mixed early Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 underperforming after a hot U.K. inflation release pointed to an early Bank of England rate hike and rising Covid-19 cases hitting travel and leisure stocks. At 3:30 AM ET (0830 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1%...
Wall Street jumps on sharply higher retail sales, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed spending levels are now exceeding those before the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail sales surged 1.7 percent in October, well ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent. The October figure was more than...
