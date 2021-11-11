ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden pledges to tackle supply chain crisis, inflation ‘head on’

NBC News
♉ Taurus
7d ago

Biden creates all these problems then tell everyone he is going to fix them. How about stop creating problems and leave things alone that worked just fine. He doesn't have a clue how to fix anything.

Joe Ciccio
6d ago

It took this long for his senile brain to understand what has been going on for months now? Too busy spending money we don’t have to benefit other countries. #BidenMALA. Biden’s Make America Last Again.

Oh, boy!
6d ago

😂🤣 he first screws it up and then wants to "fix" it? How, Joe, shmoe? It will take the next Republican Presidents decades to fix everything that you torpedoed on "day one" as you so love to say. "Number one", another phrase that you like to use, YOU need to put a cork in it, both ends, and stay out of it!

CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden visits car plant after GM pays $160K to adviser Ricchetti’s kin

General Motors won a visit from President Biden Wednesday to an electric vehicle factory in Detroit after paying the brother of one of his senior advisers $160,000 in lobbying fees. Jeff Ricchetti was paid the fees to lobby Congress and the White House to promote policies that favor electric vehicles,...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Obama aides blame Biden spending for inflation

Former President Barack Obama’s top economic advisers know exactly who is to blame for the current inflation undermining the U.S. economy: President Joe Biden. Writing back in February , before Biden’s first trillion-dollar spending law was passed by Congress, National Economic Council Director Larry Summers warned, “Macroeconomic stimulus on a scale closer to World War II levels than normal recession levels will set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability… Stimulus measures of the magnitude contemplated are steps into the unknown.”
POTUS
NBC News

Democrats rebrand Build Back Better bill to counter inflation concerns

WASHINGTON — Democrats are refocusing their message on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill in response to inflation concerns from voters and key centrist lawmakers as Congress moves closer to final votes on the massive spending package. The White House and Democratic leaders have rebranded the legislation as an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz on Biden’s Inflation Crisis: ‘With this Administration, the Cruelty is the Point’

Joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss reckless Democrat spending, China, and a new radical Biden nominee. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the Biden administration’s inflation crisis caused by reckless Democrat spending, the administration’s capitulation to China, and a new radical Biden nominee, Saule Omarova. Read highlights of Sen. Cruz’s interview below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden and Xi agree to look at possible arms control talks

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden and Xi agreed to "look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability," Sullivan said in...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Biden says Fed chair announcement coming in 'about 4 days'

President Biden on Tuesday said he plans to announce a nominee for Federal Reserve chair in "about four days." Biden is weighing whether to renominate current Chair Jerome Powell, whose term officially expires in February. The Fed chair is one of the most powerful players in Washington, with the ability to dictate the pace of economic growth, and is typically nominated for a second term, often to reinforce the central bank's independence from politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
