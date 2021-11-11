ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State University approved for $36 million grant to update water plant

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyvhM_0csy8ak200

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is set to receive $36 million in Capital Construction Assistance Project Funding through Senate Bill 52 for infrastructure improvement.

Talk of a hydronic water plant began in the 60’s after ASU was expanding and needed a more efficient way to heat and cool the buildings, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction, Cody Guins tells us.

“Pretty much all of our large facilities except for ‘The CAF’ and the residence halls, the large academic and administrative facilities are all heated and cooled off this pipe system,” adds Guins.

Tourism tax preventing San Angelo homeowners from extra charges

Every two years, state lawmakers hear requests for Capital Construction Assistance project funding. The university referenced the drought in 2011 as one of the many reasons to be approved along side needed repairs on the pipes.

“We had that drought, we became very cognizant that we needed a different solution because if we run out of water we can’t cool the buildings,” said Guins.

The engineering and design process will begin soon. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2023 but it wont cause a hassle to students and faculty on campus.

“A lot of it is going to be happening underneath where we’re standing right now. In our central plant, as well as the cooling towers behind us, there will be a small building constructed on the west side of campus, that’s pretty much all the public is going to see,” said Guins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Redistricting changes explained at San Angelo City Council

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Redistricting is a requirement every 10 years for city if there’s been a significant population shift, for San Angelo that is the case. There were four district line changes that have been made and city leaders describe them as minimal. The City of San Angelo consulted with Allison, Bass & McGee […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
San Angelo, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

Five-state Interstate 14 designation finalized

WASHINGTON – Congressional designation of the Interstate 14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia became a reality on Monday, with the presidential signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure bill. This newly designated I-14 route runs from Midland-Odessa across Central Texas – then to Alexandria, Louisiana; Laurel, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Columbus, Georgia before ending […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLST/KSAN

I-14 designation finalized after Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON —The Interstate 14 Corridor that will span 5 states and cross through San Angelo is now final after President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. According to a statement issued by the I-14 Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, the new route runs through Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Commercial material shortages continue

WACO, Texas – The process to build or renovate has been a lot slower than normal due to construction material shortages. The cost and availability of products have been a concern for local contractors, with lumber and steel as the most cited shortage. According to the U.S Chamber Commercial Construction Index, 93% of contractors are […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy