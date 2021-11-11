ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Iowa, Minnesota look to bust out of Big Ten West tie

By Field Level Media
 7 days ago

Every team in the Big Ten West has at least two conference losses and, as a whole, the division owns a collective record of 21-23 in league play. No. 20 Iowa and Minnesota have had their share of issues, but at least they’re part of a four-way tie atop the West...

Pickin' On The Big Ten:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mark was doing fine, really, he was, since he did predict that Iowa would lose to Wisconsin, and even predicted why. Then he heard that somehow it was wrong to want the Hawkeyes to perform at the high levels they did in 2002 and 2004 and, well, we don’t know what happened, but we’d like to thank the Havre, Montana police department for talking him off the top of the post office, finding him some clothes, and making sure he got to the George Armstrong Custer Institute for Not Missing the Point, where he remains an in-patient. We have hopes he will return next week. As for this week, unfortunately the only person we could find on such short notice was the Redditor known as “MechanicalBirdPollution4B,” host of the YouTube video series “Things You Need To Know Before ‘They’ Shut Me Down.” We would provide a link but (a) MechanicalBirdPollution4B asked us not to draw too much attention to the channel, and (b) you really don’t want to know. Anyway, we now turn it over to MechanicalBirdPollution4B and solemnly swear we will never do this again.
HAVRE, MT
