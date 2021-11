Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Brown was seen without a walking boot on Wednesday, but he was still "walking gingerly" and is expected to remain sidelined for Week 10 against the Washington Football Team. Rob Gronkowski (back) also did not practice Wednesday, setting up Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for expanded target shares on Sunday in a plus matchup. The Buccaneers added Breshad Perriman to the practice squad for some depth and Scotty Miller (turf toe) is also able to return from injured reserve.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO