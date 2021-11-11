ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Multiple Officers Face Suspension Or Termination In Anjanette Young Raid

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago this week, we first broke the story of the...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Washington Examiner

A police officer is killed in action, and a civilian panel outrageously recommends her suspension

Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
#Cbs
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown Slam COPA For Leaving Slain Officer Ella French’s Name In Report On Anjanette Young Raid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown each chastised the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Friday for failing to redact the name of slain Officer Ella French in its report on the botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young. The report, which was prepared before French was shot and killed, recommended that she be suspended in connection with the raid. “That to me seems the height of tone-deafness,” Mayor Lightfoot said, “so yes, I am disappointed, and I think they could have taken different actions,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “It just doesn’t make sense that COPA made...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Missing Boater Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales Found, Under Investigation For Suspected Human Smuggling

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida boater who had been missing for several days has been found. Now he’s under investigation for possible human smuggling. The Coast Guard Southeast said crews found 54-year-old Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales alive Tuesday night about 10 miles off the coast of Jupiter after someone reported seeing a disabled vessel with two people aboard. Gonzales was last heard from on Sunday. He was on his 22-foot white Chris-Craft with his reported stepson, a non-US citizen, leaving Bimini on his way to Homestead Bayfront Park. He was reported missing when he never showed up. He had apparently run out of fuel. Both were reported in good condition. “We are happy that Gonzales was found alive and well,” said Cmdr. Eric Paré, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Miami. “We encourage mariners file a float plan, telling someone where they are going and when they are returning, have a good working VHF radio, and to always wear a life jacket.” “Maritime migration is dangerous and illegal,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement officer. “Human smuggling ventures, whether paid for or made by a friend or family member, are subject to criminal and civil penalties.”
MIAMI, FL
Kait 8

West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department has terminated officer David Kohl for allegedly falsifying information in an arrest report. Kohl’s report did not line up with footage from the dash cam of the police car, according to investigators. State prosecutors say they are pursuing charges for battery...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Chicago police sergeant faces termination over raid of social worker’s home

CHICAGO - A Chicago police supervisor now faces firing for his role in the wrongful raid of social worker Anjanette Young’s home a few years ago. Sgt. Alex Wolinski faces dismissal for eight different police department rule violations — ranging from bringing discredit to the department and failing to promote its efforts to disrespecting a person and incompetency — according to city records filed last week to the Chicago Police Board.
CHICAGO, IL
wvih.com

Teen Facing Multiple Charges

A 19-year-old is facing multiple felony charges and is being held in jail on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez is accused of being involved in at least four carjackings and a robbery between October 26 and November 8, according to arrest records. The October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Police Apprehend Suspect Believed To Be The Shadow Hills Prowler

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police apprehended the suspect at about 10:44 p.m. after a brief scuffle. The suspect matched the description and is believed to be the prowler. The very large police presence near Shadow Hills appeared after reports of a man matching the description of the “Shadow Hills Prowler” was seen lurking in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

DoorDash driver defecates in customer's residential lobby after dropping off order

LOS ANGELES - A DoorDash driver in Southern California was seen on surveillance video using a customer's residential building lobby as a toilet after dropping off an order. The building manager of a Brentwood apartment building was contacted by a resident in the building saying that there was feces all over the lobby of the 19-unit building. When the building manager checked the surveillance video, she was shocked to see a DoorDash delivery driver using a trash can in her building's lobby to take a dump.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Disturbing video shows broad-daylight NYC shooting

Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a gunman wounded one of two men last week in a broad daylight shooting on a Brooklyn street last week. The wild scene took place about 3 p.m. last Thursday outside of 1126 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant and sent several witnesses running for cover, footage provided by the NYPD shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged In Shooting That Killed One Armored Car Guard And Wounded Another, And With Later Shooting, Killing 2 Of Their Own Suspected Accomplices

By Tara Molina and Adam Harrington CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men were charged Wednesday in a shooting that killed one armored car guard and critically wounded another – as well as another shooting shortly afterward that left two of their suspected accomplices dead, and the robbery of a cellphone store in between. Police Supt. David Brown announced that Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 21, have both been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Tuesday in West Chatham. Antwon Montgomery (Credit: Chicago Police) Deandre Jennings (Credit: Chicago Police) Montgomery and Jennings are also charged with first-degree murder in...
CHICAGO, IL

