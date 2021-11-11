ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score! Pennsylvania man wins big on progressive royal flush at Planet Hollywood

By Yan Kaner
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky Pennsylvania man is going home with some extra money in his pocket.

According to a spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment, a guest, Scott Long, hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em for $544,904 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Long’s initial reaction was, “I could not believe it!” He is a frequent Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em player from Harrisburg, Pa., and was visiting the resort with his friends for a poker tournament.

Scott Long won more than $500K at the casino.

Long says that he plans to pay off his mortgage and college tuition and have some family fun with his newfound wealth.

All in all… Not a bad way to kill a little time while in town.

