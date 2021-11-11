ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Police release 911 calls from Henry Ruggs’ deadly crash

By Duncan Phenix
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Th1PQ_0csy5Qgb00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have released two 911 calls that came in moments after former Raider Henry Ruggs III crashed into an SUV driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Tintor and her golden retriever, Max, were killed in the fiery crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sqLb_0csy5Qgb00
A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs II, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In both calls, the person says they only heard the crash and saw the aftermath.

Find out first — Get the latest breaking news from FOX8 sent straight to your inbox.

In the audio recording below, several details related to the crash were reported incorrectly. Ruggs was driving a Corvette, not a Lamborghini. And there was initial confusion over what vehicle was on fire, and where the victims were located.

Las Vegas Metro Police release two 911 calls after Henry Ruggs deadly crash. Note: first call is repeated before second call.

Computer
Tuesday November 2, 2021 03:38 and 35 seconds.

911 Operator 1
911 emergency for [inaudible] 17124 Do you need to leave fire or medical?

Caller 1
Fire, medical, bad accident.. Rainbow, Spring Valley South.

911 Operator 1
Okay, were you involved?

Caller 1
No no, I live in the house on the street. There’s a lady screaming for help in a Lamborghini, she’s trapped. And there’s a vehicle on fire.

911 Operator 1
I need medical 4646. Someone gave me FD 4646 Number 4646 FD

911 Operator 1
is it just the Lamborghini involved or is it …

Caller 1
No, there’s another vehicle in the middle of the road that’s in flames.

911 Operator 1
So two cars on fire?

Caller 1
No. One car on fire and Lamborghini is up on the curb.

911 Operator 1
The Lamborghini is the one on the curb. Not on fire.

Caller 1
Correct.

911 Operator 1
Okay, but there’s someone trapped in the Lamborghini correct?

Caller 1
Yeah.

911 Operator 1
The vehicle that’s on fire. What kind of car is that?

Caller 1
It looks like a silver SUV four door sedan that doesn’t look like anyone’s in that vehicle.

911 Operator 1
You said they were headed southbound on Rainbow?

Caller 1
No they’re heading northbound it looks like on Rainbow. The vehicles are in the northbound lane. I don’t know where the collision took place, it looks like it’s all in the northbound lane coming from Tropicana.

911 Operator 1
Okay you said it doesn’t look like anyone in that car that’s on fire.

Caller 1
No, someone’s got like little fire extinguisher but they’re not the fire. I thought I heard a dog yelping but I wasn’t sure if maybe that was my dog or something.
It looks like one of the people pulled from a Lamborghini is unconscious. There is a security patrol car that’s helping assist them.

911 Operator 1
They said somebody just got pulled out of the Lamborghini … and you said you don’t know if that person is conscious?

Caller 1
I have no clue. I know the lady’s screaming at him, talking to him and whatnot but I’m not sure.

911 Operator 1
How many people are you seeing out there sir?

Caller 1
So I’m seeing two from the Lamborghini, I’m gonna say one from the SUV. He seems to be the one yelling and cursing. A couple other people walking around and one security guard.

911 Operator 1
You’re not near them, correct?

Caller 1
No.

911 Operator 1
You’re just looking from your home you live like nearby?

Caller 1
From my backyard. Well it looks like it might have been three people from the Lamborghini.

911 Operator 1
Okay.

Caller 1
I want to say the Lamborghini was probably speeding. I mean, I heard loud revving, loud noises and then a big collision.

911 Operator 1
We got several officers on the way in the fire department as well. In the meantime is there still a vehicle fire or has it been extinguished?

Caller 1
No, it’s still on fire and it’s popping.

911 Operator 1
It’s what now?

Caller 1
It’s popping like exploding from it.

911 Operator 1
Okay

Caller 1
Looks like the gentleman that got pulled out of the Lamborghini is possibly conscious, kind of moving their head sitting up. Not fully there it looks like.

Caller 1
All right, I need medical 4646. Someone gave me FD 4646 Number 4646

911 Operator 1
All right, could you tell at all based on what you’re seeing if anyone is drunk, high, or has a weapon or you can’t tell?

Caller 1
It doesn’t look like anyone has a weapon. Possibly the people from the Lamborghini under the influence.

911 Operator 1
What color is the Lamborghini?

Caller 1
Looks to be a dark Army green.

911 Operator 1
… and, like drinking liquor or drug use, or…

Caller 1
Honestly, I’m not sure.

911 Operator 1
Okay. All right. And based on what you can see from your homes or any idea if anyone is a, anyone has any significant trauma that you can see? Any bleeding?

Caller 1
Just the one, one person who’s being pulled from the vehicle. And then there’s another lady sitting next to her. I got two squad cars pulling up now.

911 Operator 1
Okay, good. All right. What was your name sir?

Caller 1
M****** L****.

911 Operator 1
Okay, and Mr. L****, just verify your phone number. [bleep] Thanks so much, sir. You heard it only and then you looked out your backyard and saw what happened.

Caller 1
Correct.

911 Operator 1
All right. Thanks so much. I appreciate it. Have a good night.

Computer
Tuesday, November 2 2021 03:39 and 39 seconds.

Caller 2
Oh my god..

911 Operator 2
911 emergency [inaudible] 18841 do you need police, fire, or medical?

Caller 2
There was an accident here on Rainbow and Spring Valley Parkway. The cars on fire, the kids are trying to get people to stop to help.

911 Operator 2
You said Rainbow and Spring Valley?

Caller 2
Valley Parkway. Yeah.

911 Operator 2
Did you witness the accident?

Caller 2
6900 block of Spring Valley Parkway.

911 Operator 2
Okay. And you said the vehicle is on fire, correct?

Caller 2
It’s on fire! Yeah.

911 Operator 2
What is your first and last name?

Caller 2
L*** W***** … Oh my god, they can’t get no one to help the whole thing’s on fire.

911 Operator 2
I do have a call set up. Can I have you verify your phone number please? [bleep] Okay, did you witness the accident? Or did you ….

Caller 2
I was in bed and heard it.

911 Operator 2
You heard it?

Caller 2
Yes, that was a truck over there, light truck then then then the car’s almost gone.

911 Operator 2
Okay. So it’s two vehicles that you saw in the accident?

Caller 2
Yeah. Okay, so …
I did not see the accident actually, I’m looking at it though.

911 Operator 2
Okay. So you see a white truck Correct?

Caller 2
Yes.

911 Operator 2
Is it older newer?

Caller 2
I think it’s a newer, newer type one I think.
Oh, no, where is he going to?

911 Operator 2
The vehicle that’s on fire…

Caller 2
Well, I saw that truck… Oh, he moved over …

911 Operator 2
Okay. The vehicle that’s on fire.

Caller 2
I have no idea what it is. All I see is flames.

911 Operator 2
Okay.

Caller 2
And it’s almost all gone, and I think someone’s in it.

911 Operator 2
Do you know of any drinking, guns, and weapons for anybody?

Caller 2
What’s that?

911 Operator 2
Do you know about any drinking guns or weapons for anybody?

Caller 2
Weapons?

911 Operator 2
Yes. Drinking…

Caller 2
Kids is just yelling for Help…

911 Operator 2
Okay, ma’am.

Caller 2
Someone’s in there I think. And they’re gone now.

911 Operator 2
You believe somebody is in the vehicle that’s on fire?

Caller 2
Yes.
The way they were yelling, you can’t get near it.

911 Operator 2
Okay. We’ll go ahead and let the fire department know. I’m gonna go ahead and hang up. Okay.

Caller 2
Okay, there are only a couple blocks away. And the car’s gone.

911 Operator 2
Buh By.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Henry Ruggs III filmed partying in Las Vegas before deadly high-speed crash

Disgraced NFL star Henry Ruggs III was seen partying in Las Vegas hours before his deadly high-speed crash — and then yelling at cops while refusing to take sobriety tests, according to reports. The wide receiver’s longtime girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington — who was seriously injured in the crash that killed...
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

NFL rumors: Raiders release Henry Ruggs ahead of Giants game after deadly car crash, felony DUI charge

The Las Vegas Raiders cut ties with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday, releasing him hours after he was implicated in a deadly car crash. ESPN reports Ruggs “faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. He was released from a hospital and taken to jail earlier Tuesday ahead of an initial court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cars#Guns#Klas Rrb#Las Vegas Metro Police#Raider Henry Ruggs Iii#Las Vegas Review Journal
Popculture

Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Was Driving at Alarming Speed Seconds Before Deadly DUI Crash

Former Las Vegas Ridgers wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before crashing into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors, per ESPN. It was also reported that Ruggs was driving with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit. He appeared in court on Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving and could get up to 26 years in prison if convicted. The Raiders released Ruggs shortly after the crash and his hospitalization before being booked in the jail in Las Vegas.
NFL
The Spun

Concerning Details Emerge From Tragic Crash Involving Henry Ruggs

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is in court today on suspicion of DUI following a Tuesday morning car crash which took the life of a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs, whose girlfriend was also injured in the wreck, was a driver of one of the two cars involved. He was booked and charged with DUI and reckless driving on Tuesday afternoon.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
reviewjournal.com

Henry Ruggs merch pulled from some retailers after fatal crash

In less than 24 hours, Henry Ruggs went from being one of the most marketable players on the Raiders’ roster to unemployed. The former Raiders wide receiver was released from the team Tuesday night after he was involved in a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Army
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Rockstar Seriously Injured After Being Run Over by Burglar

Corey Dill, a member of the indie rock group Brother Moses, is continuing to recover after he was injured during a robbery in Texas in October. Dill underwent a weeks-long hospitalization after he was run over by the suspects who robbed the band's tour vehicle, leaving him with severe injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
FOX8 News

Burlington police identify suspect wanted in deadly shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting last week, according to a news release. Rasheem Leondre Currie, 28, of Burlington, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers were called to the 500 block of Cameron Street on Nov. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Complex

Police Reportedly Shut Down Yo Gotti’s Prive Restaurant After Fatal Shooting of Young Dolph

Memphis police aren’t taking any chances in wake of Young Dolph’s fatal shooting. TMZ reports local law enforcement has temporarily shut down Prive, an upscale restaurant owned by Dolph’s longtime foe, Yo Gotti. Yasser A. Kishk of Fox 13 confirmed the closure via Twitter on Wednesday, just hours after Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged In Shooting That Killed One Armored Car Guard And Wounded Another, And With Later Shooting, Killing 2 Of Their Own Suspected Accomplices

By Tara Molina and Adam Harrington CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men were charged Wednesday in a shooting that killed one armored car guard and critically wounded another – as well as another shooting shortly afterward that left two of their suspected accomplices dead, and the robbery of a cellphone store in between. Police Supt. David Brown announced that Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 21, have both been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Tuesday in West Chatham. Antwon Montgomery (Credit: Chicago Police) Deandre Jennings (Credit: Chicago Police) Montgomery and Jennings are also charged with first-degree murder in...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy