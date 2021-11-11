ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour calls for Citizens’ Assembly to deliver integration in Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gf2tn_0csy5Jkk00

Labour has called for the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly to help restart Northern Ireland’s “stalled” peace process.

The people’s forum should focus on delivering reconciliation through integrated education and shared housing, the party said.

In a speech in Belfast, Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh will warn that “progress has stalled for too long, and in its place division has grown”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goJMt_0csy5Jkk00
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh (PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Haigh will claim the Government’s “reckless custody of the Good Friday Agreement has sewn division”.

She will also urge the Government not to provoke “further poisonous instability” over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Haigh will make her comments at a speech at the George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at Queen’s University.

She will urge all those with responsibility to “recommit to the principles of peace” and say “crises will continue to come and exacerbate divisions here until Northern Ireland is truly reconciled”.

Ms Haigh said setting up a Citizens’ Assembly would be a “decisive step” to building a shared future as she called for a “decade of integration” in the region.

Crises will continue to come and exacerbate divisions here until Northern Ireland is truly reconciled

Commenting ahead of the speech, Ms Haigh said: “Labour are steadfast in our support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“There is no alternative to the bedrock of peace, to share power, and build a shared future for Northern Ireland.

“All with responsibility must commit to the principles of peace.

“But in recent years progress has stalled and division has grown, while the Government’s reckless custody of the Good Friday Agreement has sewn division, and the shared future that so many imagined in the dark days of conflict has not arrived.

“Crises will continue to come and exacerbate divisions here until Northern Ireland is truly reconciled.

“That is why we must bring the people back into the process and help rekindle the spirit of reconciliation.

“A properly designed Citizens’ Assembly focusing on integrated education and housing could be a decisive step to building a shared future and build consensus.

“The decade ahead must be a decade of integration if Northern Ireland is to decisively move forward and deliver the reconciliation the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement promised”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mandatory vaccine passports approved in Northern Ireland despite DUP objections

Mandatory vaccine passports are to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers backed the move despite DUP opposition. The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Stormont is not implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol – First Minister

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has insisted the Stormont Agriculture Minister is not implementing the Brexit Protocol. The DUP representative was also questioned over his party’s boycott of North-South Ministerial Council meetings during Executive Office questions in the Stormont Assembly on Monday. The exchanges came as “intensified talks” were...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Haigh
The Guardian

Trade surges between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit

The value of trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland has rocketed since Brexit with cross-border business increasing in both directions, official data shows. Figures released on Wednesday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in Dublin show that the value of imports from Northern Ireland surged by 60% in the first nine months of 2021 and are now valued at €2.8bn (£2.37bn).
ECONOMY
AFP

Johnson backs banning British MPs from consultancy work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he backs proposals for British lawmakers to be barred from acting as paid political consultants and advisers, after a sleaze crisis hit his government. In a letter to parliament's speaker, Johnson said he supported proposals put forward in a 2018 report by a watchdog committee on standards that would ban MPs from external consultancy and advisory work. The British leader added he also backed updating the code of conduct for lawmakers to ensure any outside work was done "within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out their range of duties". The move follows his ruling Conservatives facing a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations in recent weeks, largely centred on some of its lawmakers with lucrative second jobs.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Integrated Education#Uk#Labour#A Citizens Assembly#State#Sewn#Queen S University#Crises
BBC

Carrier bag charge in Northern Ireland to increase to 25p

The charge for carrier bags in Northern Ireland is to increase from 5p to 25p from 1 April, Environment Minister Edwin Poots has said. All bags priced at £5 or under will be subject to the charge, regardless of the material from which they are made. Both Scotland and England...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid-19: 125 Delta plus cases detected in Northern Ireland

A total of 125 cases of the Delta plus variant have been detected in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has confirmed. The PHA's deputy director of public health said while evidence was still emerging, it did not appear the variant causes more severe disease or renders vaccines less effective.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Hungary staying in the EU will cause more problems than leaving

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's announcement that he aims to reform the European Union from within will be greeted with alarm by some Western European nations tired of the problems he is constantly causing them. Orban has made it clear that his country does not want to leave the European Union...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
1053rnb.com

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support. History Shows White People’s Support For Pro-Black Movements Has Always Been Fleeting

There’s no denying that the death of George Floyd sparked something in this country. It was odd because there was nothing particularly egregious about his murder at the hands (or knee) of police that couldn’t also be applied to Eric Garner, Rekia Boyd, John Crawford, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Charleena Lyles and countless others who came before him. But, for whatever reason, it was Floyd’s death that became the catalyst for massive Black Lives Matter support and a wave of protests against police violence and systemic racism in policing.
SOCIETY
newschain

Residents report shaking homes following suspected ‘sonic event’

Residents in North Yorkshire have reported shaking homes, rattling windows, and feeling the ground tremble following a “sonic event”, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said. BGS initially received reports of a suspected earthquake at around 3:50pm on Tuesday. But, following analysis, seismologists determined it to have been the result of...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy