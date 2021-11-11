Milton residents now eligible to apply for commercial façade grants
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Milton announced Nov. 10 is now accepting applications for its Commercial Façade Program (CFP).
Commercial tenants and property owners can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to improve façade structures.Milton city park getting $100,000 upgrade
The grants can be used to improve:
- ADA Handicapped Access
- New Windows and doors
- Exterior Lighting
- Restoration of Architectural Features
- Exterior Painting
- New or Replacement Awnings
- Signage
- Exterior wall repairs
The grants cannot be used for:
- Rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities, taxes or other similar costs of ownership
- Interior modifications and/or rehabilitation
- Refinancing existing debt
- Parking lot improvements
- Landscaping
The City of Milton is giving preference for:
- First-time applicants
- Applicants with projects within the city’s downtown CRA District
- Projects in the designated Historic District; projects for historically significant structures; and/or projects creating new full-time positions within the first year
The deadline to apply is Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.
To apply, click here .
