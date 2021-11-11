ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Milton residents now eligible to apply for commercial façade grants

By Aspen Popowski
 7 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Milton announced Nov. 10 is now accepting applications for its Commercial Façade Program (CFP).

Commercial tenants and property owners can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to improve façade structures.

Milton city park getting $100,000 upgrade

The grants can be used to improve:

  • ADA Handicapped Access
  • New Windows and doors
  • Exterior Lighting
  • Restoration of Architectural Features
  • Exterior Painting
  • New or Replacement Awnings
  • Signage
  • Exterior wall repairs

The grants cannot be used for:

  • Rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities, taxes or other similar costs of ownership
  • Interior modifications and/or rehabilitation
  • Refinancing existing debt
  • Parking lot improvements
  • Landscaping

The City of Milton is giving preference for:

  • First-time applicants
  • Applicants with projects within the city’s downtown CRA District
  • Projects in the designated Historic District; projects for historically significant structures; and/or projects creating new full-time positions within the first year

The deadline to apply is Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

To apply, click here .

Utility Scam Awareness Day: Tips on how to spot a scam

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) have joined the national group Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) to recognize the sixth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Utility Scam Awareness Day is an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used […]
PENSACOLA, FL
