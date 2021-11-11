For parents, pediatric vaccines bring relief

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is loaded into a syringe at a clinic set up by Lane Public Health at North Eugene High School.

LIMA — Logan Palmer can’t wait to come back for his second coronavirus vaccine shot.

The 10-year-old Lima boy and his sister, Ruby, 6, have been homebound since the pandemic started to protect their immunocompromised mother.

But soon the siblings will be able to see friends and go to the mall now that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has authorized a lower-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11.

The Palmer siblings were among the first children to start their vaccines Wednesday during a pediatric vaccine clinic hosted by Allen County Public Health, which will offer the lower-dose Pfizer shots to children ages 5-11 on Wednesday afternoons in the former Elder-Beerman store at the Lima Mall.

“The risk of contracting the virus was higher to us than (the risk) of the vaccine,” said Melinda Palmer, Logan and Ruby’s mother.

To Logan, the vaccine is a shot at freedom: “It hurts for like a minute and then it itches for a minute and then it’s fine,” he said. “In two weeks, I’m going to be able to go places and not get sick, or get a lot more sick.”

More than 25,000 Ohio children ages 5-11 have started their vaccines since the CDC’s emergency authorization last Tuesday, accounting for about 2.5% of children that age group, Ohio Department of Health data show.

In Allen County, some 0.7% of children 5-11 have already had their first vaccine shot, while nearly 21% of adolescents ages 12-17 have had at least one dose of vaccine since they became eligible in May.

“There’s just as much research out there for us to make an informed decision at this point as there would be in six months or a year from now,” said Shawn Pavel, who brought his children to Allen County Public Health’s pediatric vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

The CDC’s authorization of the pediatric vaccines brings relief for parents like Chris and Jess Spiese, who have been homeschooling their children until they could be vaccinated due to the lack of masking and other pandemic protocols in many K-12 schools.

The couple’s three eligible children got their first shot Wednesday, bringing the family one step closer to that reality.

“That’ll get them back into a normal school environment,” Chris Spiese said.