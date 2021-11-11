ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills’ McDermott says running game issues date to last year

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For a coach who generally avoids criticizing his team in public, Sean McDermott was honest in assessing the sorry state of the Buffalo Bills’ running attack on Wednesday. The struggles, McDermott said, aren’t limited to Buffalo’s dud in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last...

the buffalo bills

Sean McDermott earns NFL Salute to Service nomination for the Buffalo Bills

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2021 nominees for the eleventh annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Bills HC Sean McDermott Pokes Fun at Brandon Beane [TWEET]

The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 this season and now preparing for their week 9 matchup at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Bills are dealing with a few injuries. Today at practice, head coach Sean McDermott said that guard Jon Feliciano would not practice and is still listed as "week-to-week." Feliciano...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Coach Sean McDermott: You Have to win up Front

Without naming names, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ostensibly pointed to center Mitch Morse, guards Cody Ford and Ike Boettger and tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams after Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We've got to fix some things," he said, bluntly. "Let's just start there. We've got...
NFL
#Jets#American Football#Bills Mcdermott#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#Afc East
Buffalo News

Scouting Report: Josh Allen's output has propped up Bills' slumping run game

When the Bills run: Devin Singletary hasn’t topped 30 rushing yards in the past three games, while Zack Moss has just 80 yards over that same time span, so it’s been a prolonged slump for the top two running backs. Quarterback Josh Allen’s production on the ground has kept the team total respectable, but the Bills don’t want to have to continue to rely on Allen’s legs to move the ball. EDGE: Bills.
NFL
Buffalo News

Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills

There was no anxiety in Sean McDermott’s voice Wednesday. He did not declare a state of emergency at One Bills Drive. Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become'. Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 4.2 yards per carry over...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?

Welcome to another edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …. Timothy Noe asks: Is it time to activate Antonio Williams from the practice squad to see if he can breathe some life into the Buffalo Bills running game?. Jay: It’s not quite time … but...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become'

Josh Allen said he turned the page. Stefon Diggs said he balled it up and threw it away. Even figuratively, the Buffalo Bills were very quick to say Wednesday that they were well past a brutal 9-6 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only thing they were holding on...
NFL
NFL

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Bills have an imbalance problem most everyone could see coming from a year ago. Buffalo simply does not run the ball very effectively in the traditional sense, and it's catching up to the Bills. Buffalo averages the league's seventh-highest rushing yards per game as a team at 119.8, but the team's running backs are only responsible for 74.4 of those yards per contest. Quarterback Josh Allen has led the team in rushing in each of Buffalo's last two games, gaining 55 in a Week 8 win over Miami and finishing with 50 in the team's stunning loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Sean McDermott promises adjustments, discusses failure to run the ball

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Sean McDermott wasn’t planning to still be answering questions about a bad Buffalo Bills run game halfway through this season, but the fifth-year coach found himself doing just that Wednesday after a brutal nine-carry, 22-yard performance from his running backs in a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
NFL
Buffalo News

Observations: Sean McDermott left starters in 'to put the game away' in blowout win

Zack Moss crossed the goal line with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter Sunday for the Buffalo Bills. Tyler Bass’ ensuing extra point gave the visiting team a 38-3 lead over the New York Jets. At that moment, it was apparent the Bills would be flying home to Western New York a couple hours later with their sixth victory of the season.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills run game comes alive in week 10 win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 45-17 on Sunday afternoon. A big part of the offensive onslaught came from the run game. As a team, they ran for just under 140 yards, the most since week 4’s 40-0 win over the Houston Texans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills finally correcting run game issues with schematic creativity

Question: If the Bills didn’t fix their run game issues against the New York Jets, when on earth were they going to do it?. While Josh Allen has been effective this season for the most part, Buffalo’s offense has not been this season what it was in 2020. Back then, the Bills ranked fifth in Offensive DVOA. Coming into Week 10 in 2021, they ranked 19th. The primary issue has been a run game that’s even less effective than it was last season, and it wasn’t great last season. That’s also exacerbated by Buffalo’s offensive line, which can charitably be called… uh, not so great. The Bills have the NFL’s best defense, but if the offense doesn’t flip the script, it might not matter come playoff time. The nadir was last Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, in which Allen was blitzed a ton and couldn’t seem to throw his way out of it.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills get creative with play-calling to jump start run game

All year long, the Buffalo Bills run game has struggled to run the ball up the middle. The guards have struggled to open up holes, and when the holes have opened up, the running backs haven’t been quick enough to hit them. So even when opposing teams have sold out for the pass and dropped seven players in coverage, the Bills have struggled to run the football. A week ago, the lack of a running game doomed the Bills, but some adjustments that were made against the New York Jets could unlock a formula for long-term success.
