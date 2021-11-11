Bills’ McDermott says running game issues date to last year

Question: If the Bills didn’t fix their run game issues against the New York Jets, when on earth were they going to do it?. While Josh Allen has been effective this season for the most part, Buffalo’s offense has not been this season what it was in 2020. Back then, the Bills ranked fifth in Offensive DVOA. Coming into Week 10 in 2021, they ranked 19th. The primary issue has been a run game that’s even less effective than it was last season, and it wasn’t great last season. That’s also exacerbated by Buffalo’s offensive line, which can charitably be called… uh, not so great. The Bills have the NFL’s best defense, but if the offense doesn’t flip the script, it might not matter come playoff time. The nadir was last Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, in which Allen was blitzed a ton and couldn’t seem to throw his way out of it.

