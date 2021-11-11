Unity To Buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX Studio Weta Digital In $1.63 Billion Deal

Welcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news! Business business business… is this working?. Discord: Well, Discord’s gone and ticked off its own userbase thanks to a tweet this week from the company’s CEO that appears to show in-development Discord wallet integration with multiple types of cryptocurrency. As Kotaku noted, it’s not the first time Discord has flirted with crypto; a few months back, the company ran user surveys to prime customers for their introduction to the platform, without any space for feedback against the idea, which has been… let’s call it considerable. The move has apparently provoked a wave of subscriber cancelations, deep upset on Reddit, and an apparent Discord campaign to grant free subs to counterbalance the quitters. Imagine a place… without NFT scams!

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO