Unity To Buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX Studio Weta Digital In $1.63 Billion Deal

Unity (NYSE: U) announced it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Weta Digital’s tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent. This is why. Unity (NYSE: U) — the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive real-time 3D (RT3D) content — announced it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Weta Digital’s tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent. Ultimately, this acquisition is designed to put Weta’s incredibly exclusive and sophisticated visual effects (VFX) tools into the hands of millions of creators and artists around the world, and once integrated onto the Unity platform, enable the next generation of RT3D creativity and shape the future of the metaverse.
