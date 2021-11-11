ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Unity To Buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX Studio Weta Digital In $1.63 Billion Deal

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Unity will buy Weta Digital, a visual effects (VFX) studio known for its work in movies such as "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Avatar" in a $1.63 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Tuesday. The deal would help Unity, which...

entertainment.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

New Regency Signs TV Deal With Graphic Novel Publisher TKO Studios (Exclusive)

New Regency, the production entity which counts Little Women, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Revenant among recent hits, is placing a bet on an original comic book intellectual property. The company has entered into a development and production partnership with TKO Studios, the indie publisher behind Sara, a comic centered on Russian snipers fighting Nazis, and Sentient, a sci-fi story about a colony space ship. Under the terms of the deal, New Regency will have the right to exclusively develop television projects from TKO’s library of IP. TKO’s Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun will develop, produce, and package all shows with New Regency. Founded by...
BUSINESS
Cartoon Brew

You Can Soon Start Producing Weta-Quality VFX From Home

Unity’s unexpected acquisition of Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh’s company is estimated to be worth $1.625 billion. It’s expected to close during Unity’s fourth quarter 2021. Why is Unity acquiring the tech division of a vfx company? The metaverse, of course. It’s the biggest buzzword of the animation industry in...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Gamespot

UNITY X WETA DIGITAL Trailer

Unity, the video game engine company, has acquired Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings effects studio Weta Digital in a $1.625 billion deal. Under the terms of the proposed deal, which is not final, Unity will get Weta Digital's "tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent."
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Unity is buying VFX giant Weta Digital in preparation for the metaverse boom

With the acquisition of all the artist tools, core pipeline, intellectual property and engineering talent from Weta Digital, Unity is set to become the premier video game engine to power future metaverse projects. The company behind the Unity video game engine announced yesterday that it has entered a definitive agreement...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

What the New Weta Digital/Unity Metaverse Alliance Means for VFX, Animation, and Gaming

With Tuesday’s announcement of Unity purchasing Weta Digital’s VFX tech division for $1.6 billion, we’re going to witness a metaverse alliance between the two companies. This means Weta-style real-time virtual production of the magnitude that ILM and Epic achieved with “The Mandalorian,” greater cinematic-style gaming, and the eventual push toward interactive 3D content, all wrapped around a cloud-based rendering workflow that democratizes Weta’s sophisticated toolset for millions of new artists. Oh, yes, it also means that Weta Digital co-founder Peter Jackson is now a billionaire and his fledgling animated division now has the capital to make its own original content. Unity,...
TECHNOLOGY
No Film School

Tech Firm Unity Acquires Peter Jackson's Weta for $1.62 Billion

Peter Jackson went from indie director to VFX superstar. Tech firm Unity has decided to purchase Peter Jackson's Weta Digital for $1.62 billion. Of course, Weta is the place behind the effects for Avatar, The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and many more. Unity makes the Unity Real-Time game engine, which creates virtual tools to bring worlds to life.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfx#The Lord Of The Rings#Video Game#Vfx Studio Weta Digital#Unity#Weta Digital#Bafta Awards#Academy Award#Wetafx#Weta Fx
/Film

Peter Jackson Is Selling His VFX Company Weta Digital — Here's Why That's A Big Deal

Movie lovers around the world are familiar with the name Peter Jackson, the man behind the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies, as well as genre flicks like "Dead Alive." But what everyone might not know is that Jackson also co-founded Weta Digital, one of the biggest digital effects companies in the business, which has worked on many of the biggest blockbusters of the last 20 years. Now, a tech company is buying Weta Digital for a whole bunch of money, and that is a big deal.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: Discord crypto mess, Unity buys Weta, Roblox Q3 2021 financials

Welcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news! Business business business… is this working?. Discord: Well, Discord’s gone and ticked off its own userbase thanks to a tweet this week from the company’s CEO that appears to show in-development Discord wallet integration with multiple types of cryptocurrency. As Kotaku noted, it’s not the first time Discord has flirted with crypto; a few months back, the company ran user surveys to prime customers for their introduction to the platform, without any space for feedback against the idea, which has been… let’s call it considerable. The move has apparently provoked a wave of subscriber cancelations, deep upset on Reddit, and an apparent Discord campaign to grant free subs to counterbalance the quitters. Imagine a place… without NFT scams!
MARKETS
gamepolar.com

Unity Acquires LOTR FX Studio Weta Digital, Will Deliver Film-High quality Instruments to Recreation Devs

Recreation improvement platform Unity has made a significant transfer within the race towards photorealistic next-gen graphics by shopping for Weta Digital, Peter Jackson’s visible results home that has labored on all the things from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, to Avatar, Planet of the Apes, and The Suicide Squad. This $1.65 billion buy isn’t nearly including to Unity’s portfolio of companies – the plan is to take Weta Digital’s groundbreaking instruments and provides them to all Unity builders, making movie-quality visuals and results potential. You possibly can try a fast video saying Unity’s acquisition of Weta, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

Unity acquires Weta Digital for $1.6bn

Unity, the video game software company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Weta Digital, co-founded by Hollywood director Peter Jackson, for $1.6 billion (€1.38bn). Unity has specifically acquired its artist tools, core pipeline, intellectual property, and award-winning engineering talent. The Academy Award-Winning VFX service teams of Weta Digital...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Avatar
pulse2.com

Why Unity (U) Is Buying Weta Digital For $1.625 Billion

Unity (NYSE: U) announced it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Weta Digital’s tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent. This is why. Unity (NYSE: U) — the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive real-time 3D (RT3D) content — announced it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Weta Digital’s tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent. Ultimately, this acquisition is designed to put Weta’s incredibly exclusive and sophisticated visual effects (VFX) tools into the hands of millions of creators and artists around the world, and once integrated onto the Unity platform, enable the next generation of RT3D creativity and shape the future of the metaverse.
BUSINESS
imdb.com

Peter Jackson sells special effects studio Weta Digital for $1.63bn

The Wellington-based studio built characters and scenes for films including Avatar, Lord of the Rings, Wonder Woman and Planet of the Apes. The special effects studio co-founded by Sir Peter Jackson, which has brought blockbusters including Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones to life, has been sold for more than $1.6bn, in the latest blow to New Zealand’s film and TV industry.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Unity is buying Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital for over $1.6B

Whether or not you recognize the name, you’ve seen Weta Digital’s work. From “Lord of the Rings” to “Avatar” to “Shang-Chi,” if its the kind of movie where people say “you should really see it in theaters,” there’s a good chance Weta Digital played a huge role in the VFX.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Unity Software Beats Third-Quarter Targets, Buys Weta Digital

Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software (U) saw its shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the company beat Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. Unity stock initially fell, but then raced higher. The San Francisco-based company late Tuesday said it lost an adjusted 6...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Unity is paying $1.6B for the Weta Digital tools that created Gollum

Weta Digital is one of the most accomplished visual-effects teams in the world. And now Unity is acquiring Weta’s tools with the goal of putting them into the hands of artists around the world. This means game creators, filmmakers, and other artists will have access to a long list of powerful software for building digital characters, simulating the movement of smoke and light, and much more.
TECHNOLOGY
insider.com

How realistic CG talking animals are created for movies at the pioneering visual effects studio Weta Digital

How realistic CG talking animals are created for movies at the pioneering visual effects studio Weta Digital. We talked to the pioneering visual effects studio Weta Digital about why realistic talking animals are so difficult to create for movies and TV, and how Weta has tackled this challenge. Speaking to Weta VFX supervisor Eric Saindon and animation supervisor Mike Cozens, we learn about the various challenges of making digital animals speak on screen. Find out what it took to create naturalistic characters who converse with humans in organic ways — including, most recently, the fox in A24's "The Green Knight." For more from Weta Digital: https://www.youtube.com/c/WetaDigitalVFX https://www.instagram.com/weta_digital/ https://www.wetafx.co.nz/
MOVIES
Variety

Greg Silverman’s Stampede, UTA Launch Kids and Family Animation Company HappyNest

Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures and United Talent Agency have formed HappyNest, a production company for animated kids and family content. HappyNest will act as an ideas incubator and assist in financing, production and sales for multiple categories including filmed content, books, games, toys and digital media. The venture also pledged to help creatives maintain creative and financial control of their intellectual property. UTA is the only major agency with a dedicated animation division representing top artists and rising stars. Its participation in HappyNest is compliant with the spirt of the new WGA franchise agreement, insiders familiar with the deal said. Others noted...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy