The USC Trojans are gearing up to take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins, November 20, 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. pacific and air live on FOX. The Men of Troy are coming off a second 'bye week' following the postponement of their week 11 contest against the Cal Bears. The Bruins are riding on some momentum following a 44-20 win over the Colorado Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO