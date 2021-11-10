[This post contains video, click to play]



EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Dungeness crab season is set to open up. Still, many are concerned that it might be pushed back due to other California areas pushing it back to protect whales and the sea turtles from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines, but that might not be the case here on the North Coast.

“Based on what we know now about quality distribution and sea turtles distribution, it will probably not be delayed due to marine life concentration. There is a chance that it could be delayed due to crab quality,” said Ryan Bartling, Senior Environmental Scientist at the Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Region.

Last year, like many other industries crabbing, had a negative hit. The season start was pushed back, and there weren’t many crabs to choose from.

“Last year, I didn’t even go crabbing. It was so bad that I didn’t want any part of it. This Boat stayed tied up; there was just no crab, there was no crab and a low price. And I do some other fisheries, salmon, and albacore, and I fished those hard, so I wouldn’t have to do that this winter,” said JAKE McMaster Captain, at Captain Banjo.

On Nov. 22, it will decide whether commercial Dungeness crab fishing can start on Dec. 1.

The post Dungeness crab season possibly delayed due to crab quality appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .