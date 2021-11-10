ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Dungeness crab season possibly delayed due to crab quality

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 7 days ago

[This post contains video, click to play]

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Dungeness crab season is set to open up. Still, many are concerned that it might be pushed back due to other California areas pushing it back to protect whales and the sea turtles from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines, but that might not be the case here on the North  Coast.

“Based on what we know now about quality distribution and sea turtles distribution, it will probably not be delayed due to marine life concentration. There is a chance that it could be delayed due to crab quality,” said Ryan Bartling, Senior Environmental Scientist at the Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Region.

Last year, like many other industries crabbing, had a negative hit. The season start was pushed back, and there weren’t many crabs to choose from.

“Last year, I didn’t even go crabbing. It was so bad that I didn’t want any part of it. This Boat stayed tied up; there was just no crab, there was no crab and a low price. And I do some other fisheries, salmon, and albacore, and I fished those hard, so I wouldn’t have to do that this winter,” said JAKE McMaster Captain, at Captain Banjo.

On Nov. 22, it will decide whether commercial Dungeness crab fishing can start on Dec. 1.

The post Dungeness crab season possibly delayed due to crab quality appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Sugar Bear makes one of its last stops in Humboldt County

WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)-Sugar Bear took its last few stops in Humboldt County today before it heads down to Mendocino County and makes its way to the Capitol. Saturday morning, it stopped at Willow Creek; everyone seemed excited to get a glimpse of the tree. But it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the U.S. […] The post Sugar Bear makes one of its last stops in Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

28-Foot humpback whale found at Mad River Beach this weekend

Image: Courtesy of NMFS Permit #18786-02 MAD RIVER BEACH, Calif.(KIEM)- This weekend, a 28- foot juvenile female humpback whale was found dead at Mad River Beach. One of three whales that have been found dead this year; last month, a gray whale was found dead. Humboldt State University got a call Saturday about a whale […] The post 28-Foot humpback whale found at Mad River Beach this weekend appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Sign-up to receive a Thanksgiving food basket

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Betty Kwan Chinn homeless foundation offers its Thanksgiving Food Baskets once again. Sign-ups open up on November 5th and will close on November 19th. They are planning to give out about 250 food baskets. You automatically register for a Thanksgiving food basket when you sign up for a Christmas holiday food […] The post Sign-up to receive a Thanksgiving food basket appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Drop, Cover and Hold On For the Great “California Shakeout” Drill

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) – Drop, cover and hold on! These are the three crucial steps you should take in the event of an earthquake the great California shakeout drill was held at Woodley Island on October 21st following FEMA’s ‘National Preparedness Month’ in September.   Individuals and communities around Humboldt County and the surrounding regions participated in the great “California Shakeout” drill.  It is important to follow the three main safety tips to keep you as safe as possible if an event like […] The post Drop, Cover and Hold On For the Great “California Shakeout” Drill appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
256
Followers
163
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy