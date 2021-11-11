ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Club Tucan building in downtown La Crosse demolition starts

By Greg White
 7 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s former Club Tucan building is now a pile of rubble.

The building was constructed in 1886, originally as a family-run meat market.

La Crosse’s Heritage Preservation Commission had dubbed the building one of the city’s ten most endangered historic places.

It’s been vacant for a number of years and was condemned in March.

Back in May, the building’s owner, The Fortney Hospitality Group, was issued a demolition permit.

They started tearing down the building Wednesday.

Resurfacing complete on Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week. Crews are wrapping up their remaining work. Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed. Construction crew members will help direct traffic. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
