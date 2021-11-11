ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Authorities still waiting on victim names in Mission Valley shooting

By Cristian Delgado
 7 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas -Monday morning, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at a house in the 10,000 block of FM 236 near Mission Valley. Authorities discovered three victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emillio Macedo is the lone suspect in the case after leading officers on a chase from Mission Valley to Cuero where he lost control of his truck. He eventually crashed out and was taken into custody.

Emillio Miguel Macedo is facing five different charges:

  1. Capital Murder
  2. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  3. Possession of a controlled substance
  4. Evading arrest
  5. Tampering with physical evidence.

Macedo is facing five charges, two in victoria county and three in DeWitt county as a result of the pursuit.

Macedo is currently at the Victoria County Jail held on bonds totaling $2,075,000.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results on the three victims. They could release their identities Thursday after contacting family members.

During the chase, the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office recovered a bag containing a large number of white pills was recovered. The pills shape, size and markings are consistent with Xanax. The weight of the recovered pills was approximately 106 grams. They believe Macedo threw them out during the chase.

The Victoria District Attorney’s Office says it’s still too early in the investigation to consider pursuing the death penalty.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

