Edinburg, TX

UTRGV Men's Basketball kicks season off with a win

 7 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) — UTRGV Men’s Basketball was able to start the season with a bang defeating the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 74-59.

Laquan Butler opened up the game for the Vaqueros by scoring five of the first points the team put on the board.

The Vaqueros would remain in the drivers seat for the rest of the game, leading the Dustdevils in points every step of the way.

Even though the Vaqueros won the game, and members of the team had career highlights, Head Coach Matt Figger had a higher set of expectations for his team.

“We held them [Texas A&M International] defensively to, I think it was, 30 percent of the game. So that’s a positive,” Matt Figger said. “The end. I don’t find nothing else positive about this game, besides we got a win.”

The Vaqueros will be on the road against the University of Arizona on Nov. 12.

