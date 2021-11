Northrop’s Jackson, Olding, Patterson, Sikorski, Siren, Tassler sign for college

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Cliff Watson’s goal in the first period proved to be the only goal of the night as the Komets fell at the Indy Fuel 1-0 on Wednesday evening. Cale Morris stopped all 27 shots he faced to record a shutout for Indy. Jiri Patera stopped 22-of-23 shots for the Komets. Komets are […]

