ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Few Latinos hold high-ranking positions in U.S. military

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready to Confront China

Major weapons-related news grabbed headlines twice over the past few months. First, a small horde of light aircraft and other weapons was left behind in the hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom partnered together in an effort known as AUKUS to create a small fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia’s navy.
MILITARY
asu.edu

Arizona military leaders weigh in on future of U.S. security

As part of Salute to Service, ASU’s Office of University Affairs hosts panel discussion on the great power competition with Russia and China. America’s future military will have to be faster, smarter and technologically savvy, possess streamlined procurement and become more nimble if they are to remain a global superpower.
ARIZONA STATE
13 WHAM

Hoof-it For Heroes Challenge supports U.S. military and veterans

Mendon, N.Y. — Sunday morning kicked off the Hoof-it for Heroes challenge, raising awareness for veterans and active military who struggle with mental health. Cpl. Brett Avery served as a U.S. Marine for five years. After leaving in 2016, he lost three of his military friends to suicide. Recently, a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs said 22 veterans and active military commit suicide each day. in 2018, Cpl. Avery wanted to take action to help those struggling and approached the EquiCenter about starting a fundraiser. He planned a 22-mile hike, a nod to the statistic, and raised more than his goal of $2,200 to help veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress.
MENDON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#Video Game#Pillowcase#Glassesusa#Electronics
holtvilletribune.com

Latino GDP in US Ranks 8th in World

A new report presents compelling data that Latinos in the United States are performing economically far beyond expectations, contradicting long-held stereotypes. 2021 State Latino GDP Report reveals that their gross domestic product in 2018 amounted to $2.6 trillion. If Latinos were an independent nation, they would rank eighth in the world, with a GDP higher than that of Italy, South Korea, or Brazil.
ECONOMY
94.5 KATS

14 Rock Stars Who Served in the U.S. Military

On the very first Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson addressed the country. "To us in America," he said, "the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations."
MILITARY
fox5dc.com

Veteran recalls service in U.S. military

FOX 5 is honoring veterans by highlighting those in our community who have served. Natalie Rubino takes us to Prince George's County to introduce us to a veteran who continues to help veterans long after his military career.
MILITARY
kclu.org

The Senate has confirmed the 1st Latino to lead the U.S. census, Robert Santos

The Senate has confirmed Robert Santos, President Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Census Bureau, for a historic political appointment. After a bipartisan 58-35 vote on Thursday, Santos, one of the country's leading statisticians, is on track to be sworn in as the first Latino to lead the federal government's largest statistical agency, which carries out key national surveys and the once-a-decade head count used to distribute political representation and federal funding around the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
flaglerlive.com

U.S. Military Is Single-Largest Polluter in the World. And Hides It.

Climate change leadership requires more than stirring speeches. It means facing up to hard truths. One truth that governments around the world are struggling with is the immense contribution their militaries are making to the climate crisis. For example, the US Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of...
ENVIRONMENT
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Axios

Retracing the steps of U.S. Latino heroes in Germany

Deep in Germany’s Hürtgen Forest, one can retrace the paths of Mexican American soldiers on their way to help defeat the Nazis. The big picture: Returning Latino veterans of World War II played a pivotal role in creating the first large-scale Hispanic middle class in the U.S. and helped spark the Latino Civil Rights Movement. But their actions still are relatively unknown to the public.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Asking military service of so few takes a toll on our democracy

We rely on fewer and fewer of our fellow Americans to bear the burdens of war. Nowhere is this narrowing of the responsibilities of military service more obvious than in the halls of Congress. Half a century ago, roughly three-quarters of the members of the House and Senate had served in the military. Today, veterans account for less than a fifth of Congress.
MILITARY
theredstonerocket.com

International officers visit U.S. Military Academy

More than a dozen international security assistance liaison officers, assigned to the Security Assistance Command, visited the U.S. Military Academy to observe one of the pillars of U.S. military education firsthand. Founded more than 200 years ago on the shores of the Hudson River, in upstate New York, West Point...
MILITARY
omahanews.net

U.S. military members awarded Medal of Honor saluted

SALT LAKE CITY -- As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton joined forces in a public service announcement to salute Medal of Honor recipients during the "Salute to Service" National Football League game last Sunday. Currently, there are 66...
NFL
NBC News

NBC News

229K+
Followers
32K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy