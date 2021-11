A 12th grade English teacher in Prince George’s County won a global teaching prize Wednesday worth $1 million, one of the biggest awards for educators worldwide. Keishia Thorpe is a Howard University graduate and a 17-year teaching veteran. A teacher at the International High School Langley Park, she received the Global Teacher Prize, awarded by the Varkey Foundation and presented this year at the Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris. Thorpe was selected from a pool of more than 8,000 applicants from 121 countries. She works in a school with mostly immigrant and refugee students; more than 85% are Hispanic and 95% identify as low-income.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO