CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky weighs in on kids and Covid vaccines

Out of blue, orange or pink, Luca Mundruczo chose an orange Band-Aid. He wanted to leave the one remaining bunny Band-Aid for his older sister, Szofia, who was next in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Luca, 9, and Szofia, 11, were two of about 300 children between ages 5...
An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours.
With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, millions of parents breathed a sigh of relief. Their kids were offered another tool for protection against COVID-19. Still, many parents have questions or doubts. As a pediatrician with two children of my own, I completely understand and...
EDINBURG, Texsa – Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued the following statement regarding the decision by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to allow children ages 5 to 11 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:. “This is good news for Hidalgo County and the rest of the country. I...
Getting young children protected will help families get their lives back to normal and appointments for the new pediatric vaccine are filling up fast.
Eyewitness News found one family in Montgomery County who didn’t want to waste any time.
Evan Borowsky, 7, was the first to get the new pediatric vaccine at Eric’s Drug Store in Horsham.
“I was kind of nervous,” Evan said, “but I was really excited.”
Evan's parents,
With Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine now authorized for use in children ages 5-11, many parents have questions. Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani sat down with NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran to offer some answers. Dan: "So Commissioner, thanks for being here, let's get right to the big development a...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Health care providers across the Piedmont Triad are now offering the child-sized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that were approved for kids ages 5 to 11 this week. Nolan's Family Pharmacy in High Point received their first shipment of the doses Wednesday morning. Owner Fiona Cole said her...
