CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky weighs in on kids and Covid vaccines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s being called a monumental step in the fight against COVID-19 — 28 million children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated. The first shots were administered Wednesday. Getting young children protected will help families get their lives back to normal and appointments for the new pediatric vaccine are filling up fast. Eyewitness News found one family in Montgomery County who didn’t want to waste any time. Evan Borowsky, 7, was the first to get the new pediatric vaccine at Eric’s Drug Store in Horsham. “I was kind of nervous,” Evan said, “but I was really excited.” Evan’s parents,...

14 DAYS AGO