CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky weighs in on kids and Covid vaccines

 7 days ago

AOL Corp

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Walensky to Testify on COVID-19 Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify Thursday on President Biden's COVID-19 response. The Senate will hear these experts, among others, and gauge the Biden administration's efforts to curb the virus. This hearing could determine how the government moves forward with its coronavirus initiatives. This comes...
U.S. POLITICS
Omaha.com

Why give kids the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician weighs in

With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, millions of parents breathed a sigh of relief. Their kids were offered another tool for protection against COVID-19. Still, many parents have questions or doubts. As a pediatrician with two children of my own, I completely understand and...
KIDS
penncapital-star.com

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Kids 5-11 In Philadelphia Area Begin Receiving Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine After CDC Approval

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s being called a monumental step in the fight against COVID-19 — 28 million children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated. The first shots were administered Wednesday. Getting young children protected will help families get their lives back to normal and appointments for the new pediatric vaccine are filling up fast. Eyewitness News found one family in Montgomery County who didn’t want to waste any time. Evan Borowsky, 7, was the first to get the new pediatric vaccine at Eric’s Drug Store in Horsham. “I was kind of nervous,” Evan said, “but I was really excited.” Evan’s parents,...
NBC Connecticut

Q&A: Public Health Commissioner Weighs in on Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids

With Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine now authorized for use in children ages 5-11, many parents have questions. Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani sat down with NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran to offer some answers. Dan: "So Commissioner, thanks for being here, let's get right to the big development a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iola Register

CDC advisers approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Kids got the nod to roll up their sleeves for a COVID jab on Tuesday, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously to authorize smaller-dosed Pfizer shots for children aged 5 to 11. The 14-0 vote of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which was...
KIDS
ksmu.org

At CDC's recommendation, Greene County begins vaccinating kids ages 5 and older against Covid

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is now taking appointments for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages five through 11. "We've already had so many parents schedule appointments at our vaccination clinic," health department director Katie Towns said at a press...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
reviewjournal.com

Parents weigh decisions as COVID vaccine doses for kids reach Nevada

Pharmacies, clinics and doctor’s offices in Southern Nevada were gearing up Wednesday to give the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 5, as some parents continued to weigh whether to get their children inoculated. Pharmacies said they would begin administering shots to those ages 5 to...
NEVADA STATE
