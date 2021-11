FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people were shot after a fight broke out at the Brass Monkey Bar around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. Police said officers responded to the bar at 15 N. 10th St. to find a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her neck and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the woman was later Life Flighted to Des Moines.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO