ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee Fair Housing alliance to build low-income & farmworker housing

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e42NG_0csxxyOp00

IMMOKALEE, Fla.– Farmworkers in Immokalee work from Sunrise to Sundown to harvest our food every day.

Now, 128 families are finally getting the housing they deserve.

On Wednesday morning the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance broke ground on the community’s first low-income and farmworker housing in several years.

The complex is located on the Northwest corner of Lake Trafford Road and North 19th Street.

It will feature 128 two and three-bedroom units within 8, two-story buildings. The site will also have a community center, computer lab, and classrooms.

The non-profit said the project is much needed after Hurricane Irma left nearly 100 trailers unlivable. Other homes in the area are from the ’70s with multiple families living in one. Some of them pay up to $1200 a month each.

A two-bedroom unit at the new site could cost as little as $600 a month.

Resident, Lupita Vazquez Reyes said this is a step in the right direction, but there’s still work to be done.

“Why is it that we have such inflation when it comes to no caps on rent…,” she said, “What are families supposed to do?

The project will cost around $22 million.

So far, the non-profit has only raised enough money to construct the first two buildings. They are slated for completion by the end of 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Immokalee, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmworkers#Immokalee Fair Housing
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy