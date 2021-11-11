ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘Half-naked’ attorney dropped pants to enter metal detector before arrest, PA cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Wichita Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney dropped his pants while trying to enter a family court building for an afternoon hearing, leading to his arrest, Pennsylvania officials said. Deputies with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Family Division Complex in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 10, where they were...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Lawyer Arrested For Dropping Pants in Family Court

An attorney from Pittsburgh was arrested for dropping his pants in Allegheny County family court. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said when they get called to the metal detectors, or magnetometers, at a court house, it's because someone tried to bring a weapon of some kind, not because there's a dude standing around with his pants around his ankles.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
York Dispatch Online

Lawyer drops pants after suspenders set off metal detector

PITTSBURGH — Justice was not blind when a lawyer dropped his pants after repeatedly setting off a metal detector at a Pittsburgh courthouse. Jeffrey Pollock, 59, was trying to pass through security outside family court on Wednesday, but the machine kept sounding an alarm, authorities said. The lawyer told guards his suspenders were causing the alerts and he could not remove them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Kansas City Star

Stranger keeps man from being arrested by paying for stolen toiletries, NY cops say

A stranger saved a man from being arrested by paying for his stolen hygiene products, New York police said. Initially, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man on Facebook and that’s when comments from strangers poured in, offering to pay for the stolen items, the Oneida City Police department said in a news release on Nov. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Metal Detector#The Family Court Division
Wichita Eagle

Man charged with threatening Topeka officers with knife, saw

A 59-year-old man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly threatened Topeka police officers with a knife and hand saw at a hotel. Norman Kelly, of Topeka, was arrested after the confrontation at the Hotel Topeka at City Center, formerly known as Capital Plaza Hotel, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Friends Ask Police To Investigate Aliquippa Trans Woman’s Homicide As Hate Crime

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – There are new details on a murder deeply affecting the Black trans community. “It was how he was taken. It was a tragedy. It’s so heinous. It’s ugly, it’s violent, but we as his friends, the ones he has picked, we gotta memorialize this.” Friends of Brandon Murray, known as B, are demanding justice, asking police to investigate this as a hate crime. State police released four sentences on this murder so far, saying someone shot Brandon Murray to death inside her Aliquippa apartment. Brandon went by B and identified as trans with some friends. Those friends now fear...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Sacramento

20 Inmates Involved In Fight At Stanislaus County Jail’s REACT Facility

MODESTO (CBS13) — A large fight involving a group of inmates broke out at a facility within the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center jail, the sheriff’s office says. The incident broke out a little after noon Sunday at the Re-Entry and Enhanced Alternatives to Custody Training (REACT) facility. About 20 inmates were involved in the fight, the sheriff’s office says. Staff were able to get into the unit and break up the fight before anyone was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office says all inmates involved were offered medical care. Exactly what started the fight is under investigation, but the suspected key instigators have been identified and are now in more restrictive housing.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair arrested for selling Fentanyl and guns

Originally published as a Grass Valley Police Department Facebook post – “Early this morning (Tuesday, Nov 2), Grass Valley Detectives, with the assistance of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. The case involved known felons that were suspected of selling Fentanyl and other drugs. They had also been conducting robberies and burglaries throughout the local area. Detectives believed they would likely be armed.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Detroit

Police Say Teen Found During Detroit Traffic Stop Believed To Be Human Trafficking Victim

(CBS Detroit) — A 15-year-old girl found behind the wheel early Tuesday morning is believed to be a victim of human trafficking, Michigan State Police say. At about 2:15 a.m., troopers conducted a stop of a black Dodge Charger speeding near Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr at the Detroit-Warren border. Police say the teen did not have ID and gave troopers a fake name.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Police make multiple arrests outside court as protesters clash

Police made multiple arrests outside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after fighting broke out among rival protesters.The drama unfolded on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin as tensions between pro-Rittenhouse supporters and Black Lives Matters activists boiled over.The jury in the case has been sent home after a second day of deliberations as the nation waits and watches to see if Mr Rittenhouse will be convicted or acquitted in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during BLM protests in the city last year.Mr Rittenhouse, who is now 18, is charged...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Wanted In Pennsylvania, Accused Of Abducting Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for a former Baltimore County police officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home. Robert Vicosa is suspected in a home invasion robbery that happened at some point at a home in Windsor Township, the York Area Regional Police Department said. Police said Vicosa took a woman captive at gunpoint and took off with his 6- and 7-year-old daughters in the victim’s vehicle. Even though the children are Vicosa’s daughters, police said they are believed to be in “extreme danger.” The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Red Lion Borough. Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve shirt and muck boots, according to police. Police are discouraging people from approaching Vicosa if he’s spotted, saying he is believed to be armed with at least one gun. Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, was terminated from the agency in August. Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately. *****UPDATED MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY – VEHICLE INFORMATION***** pic.twitter.com/9orUNRhCuE — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 17, 2021
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy