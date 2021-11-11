ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' McDermott says running game issues date to last year

By JOHN WAWROW
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For a coach who generally avoids criticizing his team in public, Sean McDermott was honest in assessing the sorry state of the Buffalo Bills' running attack on Wednesday. The struggles, McDermott said, aren’t limited to Buffalo’s dud in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Bills HC Sean McDermott Pokes Fun at Brandon Beane [TWEET]

The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 this season and now preparing for their week 9 matchup at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Bills are dealing with a few injuries. Today at practice, head coach Sean McDermott said that guard Jon Feliciano would not practice and is still listed as "week-to-week." Feliciano...
NFL
Buffalo News

Scouting Report: Josh Allen's output has propped up Bills' slumping run game

When the Bills run: Devin Singletary hasn’t topped 30 rushing yards in the past three games, while Zack Moss has just 80 yards over that same time span, so it’s been a prolonged slump for the top two running backs. Quarterback Josh Allen’s production on the ground has kept the team total respectable, but the Bills don’t want to have to continue to rely on Allen’s legs to move the ball. EDGE: Bills.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Bills Mcdermott#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#Afc East
Yardbarker

Bills Coach Sean McDermott: You Have to win up Front

Without naming names, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ostensibly pointed to center Mitch Morse, guards Cody Ford and Ike Boettger and tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams after Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We've got to fix some things," he said, bluntly. "Let's just start there. We've got...
NFL
WIVB

Coach McDermott donates Bills Fisher Price toys to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last week, children at Oishei got a special delivery of the Buffalo Bills little people sets from Fisher Price, which were donated by Bills head coach Sean McDermott. The hospital tweeted out pictures on Wednesday. The sets were given out by the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo...
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bills’ McDermott nominated for USAA’s Salute to Service Award

A big honor for Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, who has been nominated for the USAA’s Salute to Service Award. The award is given out annually and honors a member of the NFL who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Finalists for the award are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become'

Josh Allen said he turned the page. Stefon Diggs said he balled it up and threw it away. Even figuratively, the Buffalo Bills were very quick to say Wednesday that they were well past a brutal 9-6 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only thing they were holding on...
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Sean McDermott promises adjustments, discusses failure to run the ball

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Sean McDermott wasn’t planning to still be answering questions about a bad Buffalo Bills run game halfway through this season, but the fifth-year coach found himself doing just that Wednesday after a brutal nine-carry, 22-yard performance from his running backs in a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
NFL
MPNnow

Bills running game woes continue. Will Matt Breida get a chance to spark improvement?

ORCHARD PARK – If ever there’s a case where the statistics are lying, the Buffalo Bills running game should be raising its collective hand. Yardage rankings are typically one of the worst ways to gauge the effectiveness of how well offenses and defenses are performing because there are so many variables in play that can skew those numbers up or down.
NFL
Buffalo News

Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills

There was no anxiety in Sean McDermott’s voice Wednesday. He did not declare a state of emergency at One Bills Drive. Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become'. Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 4.2 yards per carry over...
NFL
NFL

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Bills have an imbalance problem most everyone could see coming from a year ago. Buffalo simply does not run the ball very effectively in the traditional sense, and it's catching up to the Bills. Buffalo averages the league's seventh-highest rushing yards per game as a team at 119.8, but the team's running backs are only responsible for 74.4 of those yards per contest. Quarterback Josh Allen has led the team in rushing in each of Buffalo's last two games, gaining 55 in a Week 8 win over Miami and finishing with 50 in the team's stunning loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills finally correcting run game issues with schematic creativity

Question: If the Bills didn’t fix their run game issues against the New York Jets, when on earth were they going to do it?. While Josh Allen has been effective this season for the most part, Buffalo’s offense has not been this season what it was in 2020. Back then, the Bills ranked fifth in Offensive DVOA. Coming into Week 10 in 2021, they ranked 19th. The primary issue has been a run game that’s even less effective than it was last season, and it wasn’t great last season. That’s also exacerbated by Buffalo’s offensive line, which can charitably be called… uh, not so great. The Bills have the NFL’s best defense, but if the offense doesn’t flip the script, it might not matter come playoff time. The nadir was last Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, in which Allen was blitzed a ton and couldn’t seem to throw his way out of it.
NFL
Buffalo News

Observations: Sean McDermott left starters in 'to put the game away' in blowout win

Zack Moss crossed the goal line with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter Sunday for the Buffalo Bills. Tyler Bass’ ensuing extra point gave the visiting team a 38-3 lead over the New York Jets. At that moment, it was apparent the Bills would be flying home to Western New York a couple hours later with their sixth victory of the season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy