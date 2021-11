It was really kind of Adrian Wojnarowski to drop this nugget right before the Bulls got their butts kicked on national television. • The tampering investigation on the Lonzo Ball signing opened in August, and it appears an announcement on the league’s finding should come within the next few days. I’ve got to be honest, I have no clue what to expect. I’m not sure whether or not if the time it took to gather the information is a good thing or a bad thing for the Bulls, but my gut tells me Commissioner Adam Silver will look to make an example out of both Chicago and Miami. What exactly does that mean? Well, I hope some massive fines and maybe the loss of second-round draft compensation. The worst-case scenario is the loss of a first-round draft pick, especially when we consider how few the Bulls already have. Ugh.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO