MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of drug and gun charges has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint states that late on the night of October 19th, 32-year-old Spencer Graves was driving in the 900 block of 16th Northeast. A person saw Graves driving at a high rate of speed and yelled at him to slow down. The person walked back inside his house then walked back out the rear door when he saw Graves standing on his property. The resident asked Graves to leave his property but Graves refused, with Graves later saying that he had a loaded firearm pointed at him. The victim saw the gun in Graves’ hand and immediately called 9-1-1.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO