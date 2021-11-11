‘Half-naked’ attorney dropped pants to enter metal detector before arrest, PA cops say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for a former Baltimore County police officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home. Robert Vicosa is suspected in a home invasion robbery that happened at some point at a home in Windsor Township, the York Area Regional Police Department said. Police said Vicosa took a woman captive at gunpoint and took off with his 6- and 7-year-old daughters in the victim’s vehicle. Even though the children are Vicosa’s daughters, police said they are believed to be in “extreme danger.” The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Red Lion Borough. Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve shirt and muck boots, according to police. Police are discouraging people from approaching Vicosa if he’s spotted, saying he is believed to be armed with at least one gun. Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, was terminated from the agency in August. Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately. *****UPDATED MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY – VEHICLE INFORMATION***** pic.twitter.com/9orUNRhCuE — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 17, 2021

