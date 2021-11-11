ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘Half-naked’ attorney dropped pants to enter metal detector before arrest, PA cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Ledger-Enquirer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney dropped his pants while trying to enter a family court building for an afternoon hearing, leading to his arrest, Pennsylvania officials said. Deputies with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Family Division Complex in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 10, where they were...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Lawyer Arrested For Dropping Pants in Family Court

An attorney from Pittsburgh was arrested for dropping his pants in Allegheny County family court. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said when they get called to the metal detectors, or magnetometers, at a court house, it's because someone tried to bring a weapon of some kind, not because there's a dude standing around with his pants around his ankles.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York Dispatch Online

Lawyer drops pants after suspenders set off metal detector

PITTSBURGH — Justice was not blind when a lawyer dropped his pants after repeatedly setting off a metal detector at a Pittsburgh courthouse. Jeffrey Pollock, 59, was trying to pass through security outside family court on Wednesday, but the machine kept sounding an alarm, authorities said. The lawyer told guards his suspenders were causing the alerts and he could not remove them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Metal Detector#The Family Court Division
98online.com

Pittsburgh attorney, frustrated with metal detectors, ‘dropped his drawers’ in court building, official says

(From TribLIVE) A Pittsburgh attorney removed his pants at the entrance of a Downtown court building Wednesday afternoon after becoming frustrated when his suspenders repeatedly set off metal detectors, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Pollock, 59, was on his way to a hearing in the family court division when he set off the metal detectors at the entrance, said Cmdr. Leo O’Neill. The machine continued to alert each time Pollock walked through, O’Neill said. Pollock explained that it was his suspenders, which he could not take off, but building guards asked him to continue walking through the metal detector until the alerts stopped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crimevoice.com

Pair arrested for selling Fentanyl and guns

Originally published as a Grass Valley Police Department Facebook post – “Early this morning (Tuesday, Nov 2), Grass Valley Detectives, with the assistance of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. The case involved known felons that were suspected of selling Fentanyl and other drugs. They had also been conducting robberies and burglaries throughout the local area. Detectives believed they would likely be armed.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

Stun gun attack sends woman to hospital with dart lodged in throat, Florida cops say

A woman is accused of attacking a female “companion” of her estranged husband with a dart-firing stun gun, Florida authorities said. Christine Webster, 48, of Fort Walton Beach was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery Monday, Nov. 15, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records show Webster was released Tuesday and is awaiting a court hearing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

Woman digging through purse at Walmart accidentally fires gun, Massachusetts cops say

A woman digging through her purse at Walmart accidentally fired her gun, Massachusetts police said. The 31-year-old woman, of Worcester, was in the checkout line of the Northborough store when she said her 9mm handgun went off unintentionally while she was with her toddler on Nov. 15, Northborough police said in a news release provided to McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

20 Inmates Involved In Fight At Stanislaus County Jail’s REACT Facility

MODESTO (CBS13) — A large fight involving a group of inmates broke out at a facility within the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center jail, the sheriff’s office says. The incident broke out a little after noon Sunday at the Re-Entry and Enhanced Alternatives to Custody Training (REACT) facility. About 20 inmates were involved in the fight, the sheriff’s office says. Staff were able to get into the unit and break up the fight before anyone was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office says all inmates involved were offered medical care. Exactly what started the fight is under investigation, but the suspected key instigators have been identified and are now in more restrictive housing.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Wanted In Pennsylvania, Accused Of Abducting Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for a former Baltimore County police officer accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home. Robert Vicosa is suspected in a home invasion robbery that happened at some point at a home in Windsor Township, the York Area Regional Police Department said. Police said Vicosa took a woman captive at gunpoint and took off with his 6- and 7-year-old daughters in the victim’s vehicle. Even though the children are Vicosa’s daughters, police said they are believed to be in “extreme danger.” The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Red Lion Borough. Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve shirt and muck boots, according to police. Police are discouraging people from approaching Vicosa if he’s spotted, saying he is believed to be armed with at least one gun. Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, was terminated from the agency in August. Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately. *****UPDATED MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY – VEHICLE INFORMATION***** pic.twitter.com/9orUNRhCuE — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 17, 2021
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy