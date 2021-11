The Rays’ flirtation with Montreal could become a true romance this week | Column, Nov. 17. A 100-win season, a rookie of the year and a manager of the year, and here we are begging our baseball team to stay. Let them go! My wife and I went to half a dozen regular season games and the first playoff game. We love the Trop and would hate to see them go, but I would never support a team that wants us to buy tickets and support them only to have them play their post-season in another country. It’s all or nothing. Thanks for the memories.

