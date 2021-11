Earlier this year, developer Joy Way released a free demo of its “combat rhythm VR game” Against, on Steam. The concept of having players time knife swings, gunshots, and dodges to the beat of the music had plenty of appeal in the demo, even though the game remained unfinished. Since then though, the developer implemented “significant improvements” to the gameplay and visuals, to the point where they ended up taking down the demo since “it no longer represents the final product.” Thankfully, players will be able to dive deeper into Against soon, as the game will come to Steam Early Access this winter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO