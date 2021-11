Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-16 win over the Cowboys in Week 9 to improve to 5-4. The rookie running back broke out with his first-100 yard game in an overall dominant showing by the Broncos’ rushing attack. Along with Melvin Gordon’s 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, Williams paced the Broncos with 111 yards on 17 carries. That included a 30-yard bulldozing to set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yard first down run to set up another McManus try later in the quarter.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO