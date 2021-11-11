ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 7,000 SC children got vaccinated in 1st week of eligibility

By Jason Raven
 7 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to the state health department, DHEC, a little more than 7,000 kids between the ages of 5-11 got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over the last week in South Carolina.

DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche said, “There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to parents getting their children vaccinated. We’re excited for the ones who made that decision and encourage others to get their children vaccinated.”

Right now, DHEC says there are 150,000 pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina. He said state health officials are distributing that to the providers in the state offering the vaccine.

Dr. Knoche said, “Having 5-11 year-olds eligible for vaccination means that now all students and in K-12 schools are eligible for vaccination. Being fully vaccinated does lead to a lower risk of perpetuating the spread of the virus, so those people do not have to quarantine if exposed.”

According to Dr. Knoche, a little more than 7,000 children in the 5-11 age group got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this past week. State health officials estimate there are more than 430,000 children in this age group in South Carolina.

Dr. Knoche said, “Having this age group vaccinated particularly as we move into the winter months and people getting together for seasonal celebrations is essential because it greatly reduces the chance they can spread COVID-19 to their parents, grandparents and other loved ones.”

Officials said more than 250 providers in South Carolina are offering pediatric vaccines. You can click or tap here for more information .

