ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Volunteers needed for La Crosse Community Thanksgiving

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prjdO_0csxtjGK00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse tradition is going strong, with the 40th annual La Crosse Community Dinner on Thanksgiving.

Organizers are recruiting volunteers to help.

A record number of meals were distributed during the pick-up-and-delivery-only event last year, constricted because of the pandemic.

Dine-in service returns this year.

Volunteers can help carry-outs, in the kitchen and serving areas, decorating and transportation.

More details are available on the Thanksgiving dinner’s website .

Requests for meal delivery also can be made on the website.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Gundersen: 30 out of 9,000 employees terminated over vaccine rule
UPDATE: Jury finds Shavonte Thompson guilty of homicide
Barre Mills child care center announces abrupt closing because of low staffing
Wisconsin motorists can look for the lizard to help when they’re in a jam

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner prepares for return of in-person dining

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns to the National Guard Armory. Organizers plan to make 1,600 meals. Along with the return of in-person dining, carry out and delivery options will be available. Organizers ask anyone who wants their dinner to-go call ahead or request the meals online. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Wisconsin DHS encourages celebrating holidays safely

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging people to keep COVID-19 mitigation in mind while celebrating the holidays. “Celebrating the holiday season and its traditions is important to Wisconsin families, and we can all celebrate safely this year if we remember to take a few simple steps,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Family and friends planning to gather for celebrations should get vaccinated as soon as possible, including getting a booster if you are eligible, as the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best ways to minimize risk from the virus. If you will not be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays, it is especially critical that you take additional steps to protect yourself and others around you by wearing a mask in public spaces, getting tested if you feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.”
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse moves homeless individuals from Houska Park to motel for winter

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As cold weather approached, many people were concerned about how the homeless population in La Crosse would survive the winter. Although the city had designated Houska Park to accommodate homeless people during the summer, city officials decided they needed to find shelter during the frigid winter. “It was very clear — made very clear — that...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse River Marsh restoration effort reaching one-year milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The restoration of the La Crosse River Marsh is reaching a milestone. The City’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department launched the multi-year project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure of the marsh. Wednesday, members of the effort will talk about what has been done, what needs to be done and why the work matters...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Thanksgiving Dinner#Child Care#Charity#Recent News Headlines#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Proposed extension of King Street Greenway discussion coming La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can share you thoughts about the proposed extension of the King Street Greenway. La Crosse’s planning department is holding the meeting at the Pump House Regional Arts Center. The Greenway, which is bike and pedestrian friendly, runs from 22nd to 7th Streets. The proposed extension would extend the greenway to the Mississippi River. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Center renovation nears completion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work on the La Crosse Center is wrapping. A final walk through with building inspection department will take place next week. Mayor Mitch Reynolds called the news “exciting” and expects to complete the $42 million project by the start of December. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Job and volunteer fair helping La Crosse area organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Six local organizations are connecting community members with local job and volunteer opportunities. The fair at REACH Services and Resources Center connects people with resources for emergency sheltering, housing, case management, and other services. One of many opportunities to support people and families currently experiencing housing insecurity. REACH staff believe those local needs will grow....
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resurfacing complete on Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week. Crews are wrapping up their remaining work. Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed. Construction crew members will help direct traffic. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s crochet prodigy teaming up with Hillshire Farm SNACKED! to spread word about grant program

    LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A young La Crosse celebrity is teaming up with Hillshire Farm SNACKED! to give kids the tools they need to make a change in their communities. Jonah Larson is helping promote Allowance Grants. Kids in 4th-6th grades can apply for grants to support their community or school projects. There are 38 $500 grants...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Renovation of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse progressing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s skyline looks a little different. The main crane used for the restoration of the Saint Joseph cathedral in downtown came down Friday. The cathedral is 59-years-old. Crews have been repairing the building’s exterior stones since March. Now that the crane is down South 6th Street will re-open to traffic. The project should wrap...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Downtown Decks help bring shoppers into downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Downtown vendors hopeyou will kick off your holiday shopping with them this weekend. The Holiday Open House took place Friday at businesses throughout downtown. Many stores offered special deals and extended hours. You can score even more deals downtown with “Downtown Decks,” which include discounts at more than 50 local businesses. The deals are split...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
538
Followers
367
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy