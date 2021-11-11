Volunteers needed for La Crosse Community Thanksgiving
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse tradition is going strong, with the 40th annual La Crosse Community Dinner on Thanksgiving.
Organizers are recruiting volunteers to help.
A record number of meals were distributed during the pick-up-and-delivery-only event last year, constricted because of the pandemic.
Dine-in service returns this year.
Volunteers can help carry-outs, in the kitchen and serving areas, decorating and transportation.
More details are available on the Thanksgiving dinner’s website .
Requests for meal delivery also can be made on the website.
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
