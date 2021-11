Elon Musk found a buyer for his only remaining home. After cutting the asking price of his Hillsborough home to $31.99 million in October, Musk has accepted an initial offer for the property, the New York Post reported. It went under contract on Nov. 13, a year-and-a-half the billionaire said he planned to “own no home.” The contract is pending a contingent offer, which means the buyer must meet certain conditions and Musk could, in some cases, back out if he wants to do so.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO