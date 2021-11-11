49ers can still make playoffs due to favorable schedule

Playoffs!? You want to talk about the playoffs? Yes! We do! Playoffs are only 6-7 weeks away depending on your league playoff structure. It’s time to look at the fantasy football playoff strength schedule! You need to know if your roster has an easy couple of weeks or a tough slate. Do you roll with who you have or dive in to the waiver wire? Do you make a trade that surprises the league now, but pays off in the playoffs? Just as Rod Villagomez states on the SGPN Fantasy Podcast, it’s time to play chess while your league plays checkers! These numbers are all slated to change with injuries, team performances, and break out games. However, as of week 8, this is a list of players with good and bad matchups.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO