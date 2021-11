DENVER (CBS4) – Some areas outside of Denver had enough snow for minor accumulation Wednesday morning including about 1 inch in Evans. Most areas saw nothing more than flurries but everyone has seen the arrival of dramatically colder weather. Since Denver had no measurable snow, the city is now about 9 inches below normal with snowfall this season and it’s now been 210 days since it last snowed in Denver on April 21. The most recent no-snow streak that was longer was in 1992 when Denver went 211 days. (source: CBS) It’s virtually certain Denver will eclipse the 1992 stretch in the comings days...

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO